Court outcome
Defendant name and address: Warwickshire Vape Ltd trading as Royal Vapes 23 Bath Street Leamington Spa Warwickshire United Kingdom CV31 3AF
Court date: 26/02/2024
Verdict: Guilty
Brief details of case:
- 2 offences contrary to s92 of the Trade Mark Act 1994 – specifically, having in possession with a view to sell 4 vapes labelled as Lemon Ribena flavour and 2 labelled as Skittles flavour
- 2 offences of supplying vapes which did not meet the packaging requirements of regulation 37 of the tobacco and related products regulations 2016
- 3 offences of supplying vapes which did not meet the requirement of regulation 36 of the tobacco and related products regulations 2016 in that they contained nicotine containing liquid at a volume in excess of 2ml
Penalty:
- £910 fine
- £4590 prosecution costs
- £114 victim surcharge