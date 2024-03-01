Raising awareness of eating disorders

This year’s Eating Disorders Awareness Week takes place from 26 February to 3 March and is organised by UK eating disorder charity BEAT. It’s estimated that 1.25 million people in the UK have a...

This year’s Eating Disorders Awareness Week takes place from 26 February to 3 March and is organised by UK eating disorder charity BEAT.

It’s estimated that 1.25 million people in the UK have an eating disorder, which is roughly 1 in every 45. Eating Disorders Awareness Week is an annual campaign, created to educate and inform the public about the effects of eating disorders.

This year’s week focuses on ARFID – which stands for avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder – a largely unknown and misunderstood eating disorder that can have serious health consequences if left untreated.

Increasing awareness of eating disorders can encourage someone to seek help or potentially help those around them spot the signs quicker, which is important for recovery.

People with ARFID avoid certain foods or types of food, restrict the amount of food they eat, or both. It can present in the following ways:

Finding certain textures, smells or tastes overwhelming or uncomfortable

A person worrying that eating certain foods might make them choke or feel sick, which might be based on a previous difficult experience

Some individuals may not eat as much or be interested in a variety of foods

ARFID is different from other feeding or eating disorders - beliefs about weight and shape do not contribute to the avoidance or restriction of food intake. It can occur at any weight and varies in different people.

Anyone can have ARFID; from children to teenagers and adults alike. One of the key elements of Eating Disorders Awareness Week is to increase awareness that ARFID is not about being a fussy eater or attention seeking but is a condition that has a serious affect on the quality of life of those who suffer from it.

For those who are struggling or feeling overwhelmed with their mental health, there’s a range of support networks available, such as the 24/7 Coventry and Warwickshire Mental Wellbeing Line. Call 0800 616171 to speak to a member of their friendly and compassionate team.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “It’s important that residents are aware of the signs of someone suffering from an eating disorder, whether that’s for themselves or people around them.

“If you think you may be suffering from an eating disorder, support is available in Warwickshire and beyond, and it’s vital to open up and talk to someone about your experience.

“Please pick up the phone, go online or meet with support workers who are there to help. Don’t feel like you should be suffering in silence.”

Young people can also access support online via anonymous counselling, chat and discussion forums from Kooth (age 16-25) and Qwell (aged 26+). Visit https://wellbeingforwarwickshire.org.uk/anonymous-web-support-on-any-device/ to find out more.

Alternatively, they can take a look at the self-care Dimensions of Health and Wellbeing (all age) or free courses from the Recovery and Wellbeing Academy (age 18+).

First Steps is an eating disorder charity that provides support to children and their families, young people, and adults affected by eating difficulties and disorders. Visit https://firststepsed.co.uk/ to find out more.

Those who are struggling with anxiety and depression can also reach out to NHS Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull Talking Therapies. This is a free service for people with mild, moderate and moderate to severe symptoms of anxiety and low mood. There is also psychological support for long-term health conditions, such as diabetes and chronic pain. In addition, Talking Therapies further offers perinatal emotional wellbeing support, counselling for depression and couples therapy for depression. Self-refer by calling 024 7667 1090 (Monday to Friday, 9am-4.30pm) or online. You must be over 16 years of age and registered with a GP to use Talking Therapies in Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull.

Sonya Gardiner, Chief Operating Officer for Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust (CWPT) said: “This week is Eating Disorders Awareness Week 2024 and the focus this year is on avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID). Raising awareness of eating disorders and highlighting all support available is key to recovery.”

BEAT provides specialist UK wide support, and has a variety of useful resources whether you have an eating disorder yourself or you would like to support someone you know who is struggling.

Visit https://www.beateatingdisorders.org.uk/ or get in touch using their helpline: 0808 801 0677.

For more information and links to support around mental health visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth.