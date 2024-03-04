Supporting children to travel actively: Free Scootability Training in Warwickshire

Scootability training is back for 2024!

Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire Road Safety Partners are supporting Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel by offering free Scootability training throughout the county during the first week of the Easter holidays (25 – 29 March).

To find out more and book a place on the training, please visit: https://warksroadsafety.org/scooter-training/

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is committed to providing young people with the training needed to make journeys safely. Team Rubicon, leaders in scooter training and education, will deliver Scootability level 1 training throughout Warwickshire focusing on key skills and knowledge, including learning:

About the parts of the scooter and the safety gear;

The basics of pushing, balancing and turning;

How to do slow and fast stops;

How to navigate stationary and moving obstacles;

How to do one handed signalling; and

About road safety rules.

All equipment, including scooters, helmets and pads, is provided and the sessions are suitable for children aged 5 to 10 years. Booking in advance is required.

Active travel, particularly for the journey to school, has never been so important and has many benefits, including physical health and mental well-being and helping to reduce congestion and air pollution outside the school gate. By offering this training we are developing the knowledge and skills to scoot safely.

All training is completely free and will be held at the following locations throughout the county:

Monday 25 th March: Pingles Leisure Centre, Avenue Road, Nuneaton.

Pingles Leisure Centre, Avenue Road, Nuneaton. Tuesday 26 th March (am): Stratford Recreational Ground, Swans Nest, Stratford upon Avon.

Stratford Recreational Ground, Swans Nest, Stratford upon Avon. Tuesday 26 th March (pm): The Greig Leisure Centre, Kinwarton Road, Alcester.

The Greig Leisure Centre, Kinwarton Road, Alcester. Wednesday 27 th March (am): The Kenilworth Centre, Abbey End, Kenilworth.

The Kenilworth Centre, Abbey End, Kenilworth. Wednesday 27 th March (pm): The SYDNI Centre, Cottage Square, Leamington Spa.

The SYDNI Centre, Cottage Square, Leamington Spa. Thursday 28 th March (am): GEC Recreational Ground Car Park, Hillmorton Road, Rugby.

GEC Recreational Ground Car Park, Hillmorton Road, Rugby. Thursday 28 th March (pm): Atherstone Memorial Hall, Long Street, Atherstone.

Atherstone Memorial Hall, Long Street, Atherstone. Friday 29th March: Kingsbury Water Park, Bodymoor Heath, Sutton Coldfield.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “Active travel, particularly for the journey to and from school, has never been so important and has many benefits, including physical health and mental wellbeing and helping to reduce congestion and air pollution outside the school gate.

“In offering this training, we aim to develop the knowledge and skills of the next generation to scoot safely in the hope that they will continue to choose active travel into their adult lives.”

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue will attend all events to offer vehicle safety and maintenance advice, including checking tyres, oil and screen wash levels.

In addition to conducting the checks, the team will support drivers to undertake these checks themselves. These maintenance checks are open to all Warwickshire residents and are completely free to attend. Booking is not needed for this element of the events.

For the latest Warwickshire road safety news and events please follow Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership and Warwickshire County Council on social media. Facebook: @WarwickshireRoadSafety @WCCSafeActiveTravel and X (formerly Twitter): @WarksRoadSafety @WCCSafe_Active.