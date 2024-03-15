The Warwickshire County Council (C43 Gallows Hill, Warwick) (Prohibition of U-Turn Movements) Order 2024

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to make an Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which will be to prohibit U-turn movements.

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council is proposing to make the above named Order, as described in the public notice below.

A copy of the proposed Order, together with a copy of any Order to be varied, plans showing the lengths of road affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for proposing to make the Order are available to view at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick during usual opening hours.

Scheme Overview

Statement of Reason and Schedule (PDF, 13 KB)

PTRO23 032 (PDF, 452 KB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Jabar Rasul, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council by email jabarrasul@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Objections

Any objections to or representations in support of the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Jabar Rasul, Communities Directorate, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL or sent by email to jabarrasul@warwickshire.gov.uk with ‘Gallows Hill No U-Turns' as the subject header. (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by: 08 April 2024