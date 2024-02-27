Young people, their families, local businesses and education providers invited to learn about Supported Internships at special twilight event

Following the success of the inaugural fair at Compton Verney in November, Warwickshire County Council will be holding its second Supported Internships Fair next month.

Taking place on Thursday 14 March 2024, 3pm to 7pm at Eliot Park Innovation Centre in Nuneaton, Warwickshire County Council's Supported Internships Fair will give young people and their families and carers, along with local businesses and education providers, a first look at new guidance developed to provide improved information on supported internships.

This free event is a unique opportunity to hear about successful supported internship programmes from local employers National Grid, Nuneaton Signs and George Eliot Hospital. Local education providers and support services will also be on hand to provide information and answer questions, including North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College, King Edward VI College, Warwickshire College Group and Stratford-upon-Avon College, as well as Warwickshire’s Supported Employment Service, Warwickshire Skills Hub and Prospects.

As well as giving young people aged 16-24 with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) the opportunity to develop the transferrable skills and knowledge needed for a paid job, supported internships can also help with improving confidence, self-esteem, and a social life.

Young people who may be thinking about their next steps after education, are invited to attend the event to gain an insight into supported internships; how to apply, what support is provided throughout the programme, and the many benefits.

Feedback from the November event was overwhelmingly positive, with attendees describing the event as “a wonderful way to learn about supported internships and pathways”. Parents planning for when their children leave school, felt “reassured of what is available” and took away “useful information to help decide ‘what next’”.

Young attendees like Maisy (age 17), said, "I liked chatting to certain people about jobs and colleges." Another participant noted, "Very interesting talking to a variety of hosts – well worth it!"

It’s not just the young person who benefits from a supported internship; businesses who have hosted supported interns have reported improved staff morale, reduced sickness and have added a dedicated and capable member to their team. At the event, local businesses thinking about hosting a supported internship will be able to discover what is involved in hosting an intern and how they will be supported to develop a successful programme.

Echoing the positive statements from young people and their families, local businesses and colleges commented on their experience of attending the November event: "Very helpful. Lots of ways we could work with internships and making our site more accessible” and another stated it was a "wonderful way to meet everyone and learn how to support our students into work."

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Economy, Cllr Martin Watson, said: "In Warwickshire, we are absolutely committed to helping young people with SEND to reach their full potential and improving opportunities for supported internships is one of the ways we can do this.

“Supported internships provide a fantastic opportunity for young people with SEND to gain valuable work experience and develop the skills they need to succeed in the workplace. In addition to the benefits for our young people, employers can gain a huge amount from the talent and enthusiasm of the interns. As we have seen from successful programmes already being delivered across the county, interns can make an invaluable contribution to an organisation, helping to develop the wider workforce and broaden its outlook.

“This second Supported Internships Fair gives people another chance to discover the potential benefits of supported internships and to ask any questions they might have, and I hope to see many of you there.”

The event is free to attend and there is no need to book, just drop-in anytime between 3pm - 7pm to the Eliot Park Innovation Centre, Nuneaton, CV10 7RH on Thursday 14 March, 2024. A quiet space will be available for those who need to escape the busier areas, and light refreshments will also be provided.

A helpful Supported Internships Fair Access Guide is available to help plan your visit and know what to expect when you arrive. If you still have queries or would like any further information, please email sendchange@warwickshire.gov.uk.

For more information about post-16 education and training for those with SEND visit Warwickshire’s SEND Local Offer.