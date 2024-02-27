The Care Bureau - Multiple Roles in Warwickshire

The Care Bureau Limited

An independently owned and operated company with over 23 years’ experience.

We provide a comprehensive range of home-based Nursing, Care and Support services. We are regularly inspected by the Care Quality Commission and our services are commissioned by Local Authorities, NHS, client advocates and private individuals.

We work in partnership with other healthcare professionals and agencies to help achieve a more comprehensive service to our clients.

Our principle aim is to offer the most appropriate support to individuals and their families to enable people to remain in the comfort and familiar surroundings of their own home environment, maintaining their independence, dignity and choice of lifestyle.

Our services are suitable for anyone at any time. For older people, those with physical or learning disabilities, young adults and children.

Whether the support of a carer or the skills of a Registered Nurse are required all our clients can be sure their support is person centred we always plan on an individual basis with a client’s wishes and preferences central to any programme.

The Care Bureau support services are designed to offer maximum flexibility and choice in order to be responsive to each person’s specific needs. Each service is available independently or as part of a package of support.

There are no set hours or duration of visits; support can range from a short 15 minute visit to 24 hour or Live- In care.

Everything from one provider

Our clients tell us that continuity of care and a familiar face are very important. Once that all important relationship has been built they do not want to begin all over again with another provider should their needs change. By choosing The Care Bureau Group our clients have the opportunity to remain with one provider because each of our specialist department’s work together to cater for the majority of needs even when they change.

