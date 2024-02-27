Think Active Webinar 6th March

Webinar: Active Warwickshire and the Healthy Ageing JSNA: Wednesday 6th March 2024, 12.30 – 1.30pm

We are delighted to invite you to our latest Live Longer Better webinar, in partnership with Active Warwickshire, where we will be exploring Warwickshire’s Healthy Ageing Joint Strategic Needs Assessment and consider how being active can contribute towards keeping people living well. The webinar will take place on Wednesday 6th March, 12:30-13:30.

This webinar will cover:

· How leading active lives and physical activity supports healthy ageing.

· The impact of healthy lifestyles as we grow older.

· Barriers that may be experienced by older people in accessing physical activity and leading healthy lifestyles.

· How active and healthy lifestyles directly impact health conditions.

· Challenges to drive age-friendly thinking.

You can book your place on this FREE webinar by following Microsoft Virtual Events Powered by Teams

“Making it easy and attractive for people to exercise throughout their lives is one of the most effective ways of maintaining independence into older age'. Professor Chris Whitty Chief Medical Officer’s Annual Report 2023 – Health in an Ageing Society: Executive summary and recommendations (publishing.service.gov.uk)

Warwickshire's Healthy Ageing Joint Stategic Needs Assessment (JSNA) Healthy Ageing JSNA (2024) - Publications – Warwickshire County Council seeks to understand what older adults in Warwickshire need to live longer, happier, and healthier lives. Healthy ageing is about recognising that ageing does not take a single, fixed trajectory; there are things that we can all do as individuals, communities, organisations, and society to influence this trajectory to take a ‘healthier’ course. With the Chief Medical Officer’s 2023 Annual Report focusing on health in an ageing society and highlighting a national priority to consider and plan for the growing older population, the Warwickshire Healthy Ageing JSNA gives knowledge and insight into the needs locally of this population.