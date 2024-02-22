Work for Fire Control - Michelle's story

As a teenager, when London’s Burning was usual Sunday evening TV, I decided the excitement of the Fire Service was a job I wanted to do.

Every day in the Control room is different which, for me, is part of the appeal of the role whilst still helping members of the public. I have been on duty for large fires and wildfires which have stretched resources and meant a lot of cover moves and getting the equipment and agencies to the incident that were required. Those duties are not the norm but when they do happen there is such a buzz in the control room with everyone working together like lots of cogs in a big wheel.

It is the atmosphere when it is busy, as well as the closeness you get from your watch, that I still love 24 years later. Being able to remain calm in such a high-pressure environment, not knowing what is on the end of that call, is what you get from working as a team. Focusing on the call and getting the fire engines mobilised whilst your colleagues are ringing officers, or other emergency services, and developing the relationship with the caller helps you to remain calm as you know they are relying on you.

For anyone wanting a career within Control it is important to do your research, learn the County, speak to members of the Service, and find out about the Service you wish to join. I finished my college education and got some life experience before joining which opened my eyes to what is out there. There is a lot of misconception that Fire Control operators are merely a call centre, and the role is so much more than that. We see it through from the initial 999 call to when the final fire engine returns to Station.

Having been in the Fire Service for over 24 years, I started within Control, moved into Emergency Planning to use my experience during the Pandemic and then my personal life changed. I had my first child and moved to another area of the Country which was unfamiliar. I was fortunate to secure my current post within Warwickshire and everyone is so welcoming. I have been able improve my work/life balance, have quality time with my family and have the spark back for my role, and be proud of what I do and representing Warwickshire.