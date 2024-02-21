Last chance to have your say on Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services Proposal

The consultation on a proposal for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services (WFRS) to change their delivery model closes on 10 March 2024.

Warwickshire residents are being invited to have their say on a proposed change to how they manage their resources, including fire appliances and firefighters. The proposal on which they are asking for feedback is called Resourcing to Risk, and optimises the distribution of those resources so that they better align to risk and demand across the county.

The public consultation period launched in mid-December and will close on 10 March 2024. There have already been a series of information sessions held around the county, with more still to follow in Henley-in-Arden (22 February), Southam (27 February) and Shipston-on-Stour (5 March).

Talking about the need for change, Chief Fire Officer for WFRS Ben Brook said: “Currently our resource doesn’t match with activity levels. We have more fire appliances available at night when activity levels are lowest, and fewer fire appliances available between 8am and 10pm, which is when 89% of life and property incidents occur.

Councillor Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, said “I want to stress that this proposal isn’t about cutting costs and it’s not about closing fire stations. Instead, it’s about making sure that we’ve got our resource in the right place to make the best difference when an emergency happens. This is a genuine consultation, in that we’re really keen to listen to what people have to say about the proposal. No decisions will be made until we’ve read every single comment given to us.”

The public consultation documents summarise the reasons for the Resourcing to Risk proposal and the benefits that WFRS believes the proposed approach offers in improving how they keep Warwickshire’s communities and people safe.

Anyone interested in viewing the proposal and giving feedback should visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ask or, if you need a paper copy of the survey, or an alternative format or language, please call 01926 410410 or email wfrsr2r@warwickshire.gov.uk.