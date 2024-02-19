Your night out sorted thanks to Warwickshire Buses

Residents are being reminded to think Warwickshire Buses when planning night’s out across the county and beyond.

Evening bus routes in Warwickshire link to and from a range of great night out destinations such as Leamington, Rugby, and Nuneaton from 8pm onwards.

These buses also provide excellent connectivity to neighbouring cities and boroughs such as Coventry, Birmingham, and Solihull.

Buses play a vital role not only in providing a cheap and effective form of transport but also keep congestion and emissions down by reducing the numbers of vehicles on the roads.

A full list of evening bus services can be found below:

Leamington, Warwick, and Stratford area

1 - Warwick-Woodloes-Leamington-Whitnash

11 - Coventry-Earlsdon-University of Warwick-Kenilworth-Leamington

15 - Leamington-Warwick-Wellesbourne-Stratford

67 - Leamington-Sydenham

67a - Leamington-Stud Farm-Sydenham

77 - Leamington-Lighthorne Heath-Gaydon-Kineton

U1 - University of Warwick - Leamington - Heathcote Hospital

X17 - Coventry-Kenilworth-Leamington-Warwick

X18 - Coventry-Leamington-Warwick-Stratford

Rugby area

85/a/b - Coventry-University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire (UHCW)-Brinklow-Rugby

86 - Coventry-UHCW-Wolston-Rugby

96 - Rugby-DIRFT-Northampton

D1 - Rugby-DIRFT-Crick-Daventry

X84 - Leicester-Lutterworth-Rugby

Nuneaton and North Warwickshire area

10 - Nuneaton-Stockingford-Grove Farm

148/158 - Nuneaton-Hinckley-Leicester

148 - Coventry-Longford-Bedworth-Nuneaton

16 - Coventry-Keresley

20 - Coventry-Longford-Bedworth (Johnson Rd)

48a - Nuneaton-Chapel End-Atherstone

5 - Nuneaton-Camp Hill-Chapel End

56 - Nuneaton-Bulkington-Bedworth-Ash Green-Coventry

75b - Shipston-Stratford

766 - Tamworth-Birch Coppice-Atherstone-Nuneaton

X13 - Birmingham-Water Orton-Coleshill-Chelmsley Wood

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Highways said:

“Warwickshire Buses are your passport to a stress-free and enjoyable night out with so many great routes across the county. “Whether catching a show, grabbing dinner with friends, or dancing the night away, our reliable network can get you there and back safely and conveniently. “Leave the car behind, relax on the journey, and let Warwickshire Buses take care of the driving.”

For more information about public transport in Warwickshire, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/public-transport