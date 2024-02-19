Your night out sorted thanks to Warwickshire Buses

Residents are being reminded to think Warwickshire Buses when planning night’s out across the county and beyond.
Evening bus routes in Warwickshire link to and from a range of great night out destinations such as Leamington, Rugby, and Nuneaton from 8pm onwards.
These buses also provide excellent connectivity to neighbouring cities and boroughs such as Coventry, Birmingham, and Solihull.
Buses play a vital role not only in providing a cheap and effective form of transport but also keep congestion and emissions down by reducing the numbers of vehicles on the roads.
A full list of evening bus services can be found below:
Leamington, Warwick, and Stratford area
- 1 - Warwick-Woodloes-Leamington-Whitnash
- 11 - Coventry-Earlsdon-University of Warwick-Kenilworth-Leamington
- 15 - Leamington-Warwick-Wellesbourne-Stratford
- 67 - Leamington-Sydenham
- 67a - Leamington-Stud Farm-Sydenham
- 77 - Leamington-Lighthorne Heath-Gaydon-Kineton
- U1 - University of Warwick - Leamington - Heathcote Hospital
- X17 - Coventry-Kenilworth-Leamington-Warwick
- X18 - Coventry-Leamington-Warwick-Stratford
Rugby area
- 85/a/b - Coventry-University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire (UHCW)-Brinklow-Rugby
- 86 - Coventry-UHCW-Wolston-Rugby
- 96 - Rugby-DIRFT-Northampton
- D1 - Rugby-DIRFT-Crick-Daventry
- X84 - Leicester-Lutterworth-Rugby
Nuneaton and North Warwickshire area
- 10 - Nuneaton-Stockingford-Grove Farm
- 148/158 - Nuneaton-Hinckley-Leicester
- 148 - Coventry-Longford-Bedworth-Nuneaton
- 16 - Coventry-Keresley
- 20 - Coventry-Longford-Bedworth (Johnson Rd)
- 48a - Nuneaton-Chapel End-Atherstone
- 5 - Nuneaton-Camp Hill-Chapel End
- 56 - Nuneaton-Bulkington-Bedworth-Ash Green-Coventry
- 75b - Shipston-Stratford
- 766 - Tamworth-Birch Coppice-Atherstone-Nuneaton
- X13 - Birmingham-Water Orton-Coleshill-Chelmsley Wood
Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Highways said:
“Warwickshire Buses are your passport to a stress-free and enjoyable night out with so many great routes across the county.
“Whether catching a show, grabbing dinner with friends, or dancing the night away, our reliable network can get you there and back safely and conveniently.
“Leave the car behind, relax on the journey, and let Warwickshire Buses take care of the driving.”
For more information about public transport in Warwickshire, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/public-transport