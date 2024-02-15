New Warwickshire Museum exhibition 'Tales from the Riverbank'

The upcoming exhibition about the history of Warwickshire’s rivers, canals and waterways ‘Tales from the Riverbank’ at Market Hall Museum in Warwick opens to the public on Friday 22 March.

The exhibition is kindly sponsored by Warwick Boats and the Leam Boat Centre. Based at St Nicholas Park in Warwick, Warwick Boats is an independent boat hire company that also runs the Leam Boat Centre in Royal Leamington Spa, and specialises in boat hire, activities and courses on the water. From family rowing boat experiences to pedalos, paddle boarding, kayaks, dragon boat racing and birthday party packages, Warwick Boats and the Leam Boat Centre offer a wide range of experiences and courses for all ages.

This family friendly exhibition will explore the unexpected and extraordinary stories of life on (and in!) Warwickshire’s waterways, and highlight the increasing importance of the rivers, canals and waterways to us all.

The exhibition will explore everything from ancient river monsters to celebrity costumes on loan from the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Councillor Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said:

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Warwick Boats and the Leam Boat Centre on this fantastic new exhibition at Market Hall Museum. "Our waterways have connected people and places throughout history, and will continue to do so. We must protect and promote them as vital assets for communities across Warwickshire, both now and for future generations. This exhibition is just one way we can highlight the importance of our rivers, canals and waterways to us all".

Market Hall Museum is part of Heritage and Culture Warwickshire, Warwickshire County Council’s unique group of Community Services responsible for the county’s museum collections, archives, local studies, arts provision and heritage education services.

The service is planning an exciting programme of community engagement activities and events that will complement the exhibition, allowing people of all ages to learn about the story of Warwickshire’s rivers and waterways. For details on events see https://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/whats

The exhibition will run from 22 March 2024 to 18 January 2025.