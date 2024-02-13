Information and Engagement Events for the Farming Community

Events in North and South Warwickshire
Information and engagement event for farmers, horse owners and the local rural community. Lots of information and advice plus an opportunity to chat about any issues or concerns.
Monday 19th February 2024 6.30 to 8pm at Fillongley Social Club Ousterne Lane Fillongley CV7 8EU (additional parking at Bournebrook C of E Primary School)
Tuesday 27th February 2024 6.30 to 8pm at Wootton Wawen Village Hall Alcester Road Wootton Wawen Henley in Arden B95 6AY
In attendace will be representatives of the following organisations:
- Rural Crime Team - Warwickshire Police
- Local Policing Team – Warwickshire Police
- National Farmers Union
- Neighbourhood Watch
- Trading Standards – Livestock
- Local Authorities
- Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership
- Warwickshire Fire & Rescue
- Warwickshire County Council
- Warwickshire Rural Hub
- Warwickshire Horse Watch
- Plus other key organisations