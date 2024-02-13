Information and Engagement Events for the Farming Community

Events in North and South Warwickshire

Information and engagement event for farmers, horse owners and the local rural community. Lots of information and advice plus an opportunity to chat about any issues or concerns.

Monday 19th February 2024 6.30 to 8pm at Fillongley Social Club Ousterne Lane Fillongley CV7 8EU (additional parking at Bournebrook C of E Primary School)

Tuesday 27th February 2024 6.30 to 8pm at Wootton Wawen Village Hall Alcester Road Wootton Wawen Henley in Arden B95 6AY

In attendace will be representatives of the following organisations: