Small Capital Grant was catalyst for Plantool's sustained growth

A growing tool and equipment hire business is continuing to reach new heights in Warwick as it approaches its 45th anniversary. Plantool Hire Centres, which has been trading since 1979, has office...

A growing tool and equipment hire business is continuing to reach new heights in Warwick as it approaches its 45th anniversary.

Plantool Hire Centres, which has been trading since 1979, has offices in Warwick, Stratford-upon-Avon, Nuneaton, Lutterworth, Kettering and Daventry.

The business relocated from a 6,000 sq ft centre in Millers Road in Warwick to 8,000 sq ft premises in Collins Road on the Heathcote Industrial Estate in the town last year and contacted Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub for support with its refurbishment.

Ben Jones, Managing Director of Plantool Hire Centres, who led a management buy-out in 2013, was advised by the Growth Hub to apply to Warwickshire County Council’s Small Capital Grants Fund for assistance with the refurbishment.

Its bid for £35,000 was successful and together with a further £85,000 invested by the business, the centre has been transformed to provide a better working environment for its 30 staff, including the construction of a new workshop and mezzanine.

Ben said the move also means they will be able to offer training to other businesses and organisations since they have more room.

He said: “We had rented our previous site in Warwick since 1987 and we had long outgrown it. This building became available so we bought it and the Growth Hub helped with the refurbishment along with Warwickshire County Council who came to visit us and gave us advice on what was possible.

“The mezzanine has provided great extra storage space and we have a workshop now so it is a much better place to work – and much warmer! We couldn’t offer training at our old place apart from at our Daventry centre, but we can now provide training for up to 12 people.

“This has been a fantastic opportunity for us because the tool and equipment hire sector has changed over the years and we now need more space for larger vehicles and to provide a wider range of equipment. The better transport links to our new building and its ability to hold more stock will enable us to take advantage of the buoyant market.

“We have also taken on an apprentice because it is really important that we provide the right training for our business.”

Cllr Martin Watson, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, added: “The county is committed to supporting local enterprises who trade locally and employ local people and Plantool is a perfect example of that. It’s fantastic that they have also taken on an apprentice so that young people are also getting an opportunity to get on the career ladder.”

Jim Vithanage, Account Manager at Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub, said: “Plantool’s new home in Warwick provides better flexibility for their customers and their team and is the perfect fit as they continue to expand. Their knowledge and expertise are renowned throughout the area in this sector and the Growth Hub is perfectly placed to support businesses such as Plantool to continue evolving and achieve their growth plans.”

To find out what other support is available to your business, please call CW Growth Hub on 0300 060 3747