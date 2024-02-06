Healthwatch Warwickshire: UK Veterans Health Survey

Introduction

Our aim is to find out about the experiences of UK Veterans living in North Warwickshire, Nuneaton and Bedworth, when accessing health care. We will be reporting our findings to the Armed Forces Covenant Officer at Warwickshire County Council, and other partners.

For the purposes of this survey the definition of a veteran is someone who has served for one day or more in either the Regular or Reserve UK Armed Forces.

Whilst many who are ex-UK Armed Forces may not consider themselves to be or self-identify as a veteran, we are using the term veteran as an all-encompassing term to include all those who have served in the UK Armed Forces. This also includes anyone of a working age that is ex-UK Armed Forces.

By telling us more information about yourself, you will help us better understand how people's experiences may differ depending on their personal characteristics. However, if you do not wish to answer all the questions you do not have to.

Who is Healthwatch Warwickshire?

Healthwatch Warwickshire are an independent service for everyone who uses health and social care in Warwickshire. We help people understand the health and social care system through sign posting. Together with our volunteers we help to make your voice heard to help improve NHS and Adult Social care services, so the service you are receiving meets your needs.

If you would like more information about our organisation, or if you would like to tell us in more detail about your experiences or you would like support in filling in the survey, please contact us: Call: 01926 422 823

Email: info@healthwatchwarwickshire.co.uk

Website: www.healthwatchwarwickshire.co.uk

To complete the survey online: HWW: UK Veterans Health Survey (smartsurvey.co.uk)