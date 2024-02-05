Knife Angel provides inspiration for young photographer

Following its month-long installation in Nuneaton last year, the Knife Angel monument has provided inspiration to 16-year-old Demi, from Rugby, to submit her photography to a national competition....

With the support of Warwickshire County Council’s Family & Adolescent Support Team (FAST), Demi, was inspired following her visit to the sculpture in June 2023.

FAST play a crucial role in providing additional support to young individuals facing challenges.

The exhibition, known for its powerful message against knife crime, left a lasting impression on Demi. Crafted from over 100,000 seized blades, the sculpture serves as a haunting reminder about the devastating impact of violent behaviour, while also standing as a poignant memorial of the lives lost.

During the visit, Demi engaged with the exhibition in a unique way - capturing moments through the lens of her camera. Later, Demi chose four photographs from her collection to submit to the national Knife Angel photography competition. While awaiting the competition results, the FAST team quickly recognised the remarkable quality of Demi’s work. With her permission, the team framed these photographs and displayed them in several County Council offices.

The decision to showcase Demi’s talent is a testament to the team's commitment to acknowledging and celebrating the achievements of those they support.

In a special event held in December 2023, Demi and her family were invited to the Bloxham Centre in Rugby for an unveiling ceremony and celebration. Senior Council officers joined in the recognition of Demi’s artistic accomplishment.

Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for Children and Families services said: “Demi’s journey, from engaging in the Knife Angel exhibition to having her framed photographs proudly displayed in public offices, serves as an inspiring example of how the FAST team empowers young people to channel their energies into positive and creative outlets.”

“The commitment to recognising and celebrating such achievements reflects the dedication of the FAST team in fostering growth and resilience in the young people they work with and aligns with our Child Friendly Warwickshire ambition for every child and young person across the county to be safe.”

For more information about the Knife Angel competition, please see: https://www.britishironworkcentre.co.uk/things_item/knife-angel-photography-competition-2019-2023/

For more information about Child Friendly Warwickshire, please see: https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/