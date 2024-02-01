Share your views about Warwickshire Libraries in new customer satisfaction survey

Residents across the county are invited to share their views about library services in Warwickshire.

The online customer satisfaction survey asks residents to share how often they visit libraries, whether they have a library membership, and which library services they find the most useful and valuable to support their needs as a library customer.

The survey also provides the opportunity for residents to share feedback and suggestions about how Warwickshire County Council’s library services could be improved in the future.

Complete the survey today: Warwickshire Library & Information Customer Satisfaction Survey 2023-2024. The survey closes on Thursday 29 February.

The survey is also available to complete on Warwickshire Libraries online library catalogue, on the digital Hublet devices and computers in public library spaces, or in a paper format which is available to receive on request from library staff.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“This survey is a great opportunity for the County Council to gain a better understanding about how Warwickshire libraries support the needs of residents in our local communities, providing welcoming and inclusive spaces for people to feel safe, well and connected. “Whether you visit libraries regularly in the county or are thinking about becoming a library member, I encourage everyone to take part in this survey so that we can continue to review the library offer across Warwickshire to make it the best it can be.”

Residents who would enjoy regular access to reading can join Warwickshire Libraries as a member for free. Books are available for members to borrow in-person at a local library, through the online library catalogue, or by browsing the BorrowBox collection which includes a great range of eBooks and eAudiobooks.

Warwickshire Libraries are also participating venues in the County Council's Warm Welcome initiative. Residents who are struggling with energy costs, or who are feeling vulnerable or isolated, are invited to attend on their own or with their family or friends, to have a safe and warm place to spend some time. Find out more at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/librarieswarmwelcome

To keep-up to date with Warwickshire Libraries’ latest activities, information, and events, you can follow them on Facebook and X (previously Twitter), sign-up to the weekly newsletter, or read the Warwickshire Libraries blog.