Radford Semele 20mph Speed Limit Order

As part of the mitigation measures for the Bovis Homes Section 106 highway improvement works, a 20mph speed limit has undergone consultation on and approved as described in the public notice below.

Any queries relating to the Order may be made to Jessica Consolaro, Communities, Shire Hall Warwick (01926 412640) or chminorworks@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.

