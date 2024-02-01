Voting is open for Warwickshire’s next young politicians

The polls are now open for the county’s children and young people to vote for their peers in Warwickshire’s youth council elections.

Voting is taking place at schools from 1 February to 28 February and 64 young people have put themselves forward to becoming a Warwickshire Youth Council member by presenting their own manifesto around the issues most important to them.

Warwickshire County Council is encouraging young people across all communities to get involved and cast their vote, with the support of their teachers, parents and carers.

The process of voting is really easy, simply visit the Child Friendly Warwickshire website to read through all of the candidate's manifestos. Make a note of the three young people that you would like to vote for, and finally, cast your vote.

Cllr Sue Markham, the Portfolio holder for Children and Families said: “To make our county truly child-friendly, we must listen to our young voices. We are taking all opportunities available to involve children and young people in real decision making and the chance to make a difference.

“The Youth Council elections give a platform for young people to listen to each other and talk about what matters to them and we're committed to giving children and young people a real say in issues that affect them.

“In the same way, the voting process allows young people to have a say in who represents them to advocate for their concerns and interests. This is the chance for our youth to read the manifestos of the candidate and find out what each stands for before casting their vote.”

These elections offer a great opportunity for young people to get involved in democracy and serve as a reminder to register to vote before they turn 18 years old at Register to vote - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

For further information on the Warwickshire Youth Council elections and the voting process, please visit our Child Friendly Warwickshire website

To report any issues making a vote, please email: childfriendly@warwickshire.gov.uk