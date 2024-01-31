Have a conversation about mental health

Sometimes it’s easier to tell people we’re ‘fine’ than it is to say how we really feel.

One in four of people will experience a mental health problem in any given year, according to MIND, the mental health charity responsible for the annual Time to Talk Day on 1 February 2024.

The day is all about creating supportive communities by having conversations with family, friends, or colleagues about mental health. Everyone has mental health and by talking about it we can support ourselves and others.

To support the day Coventry and Warwickshire residents are being encouraged to make themselves part of the conversation and start an important conversation with someone they care about.

Research from Mind shows that more than one in three adults in the UK never make time in their day to speak about their mental health.

This year's theme for Time to Talk Day is all about helping people to talk about how they really feel. Open, direct, and honest conversations can break down barriers and help to end the isolation, shame, and worthlessness that too many people feel when experiencing a mental health problem.

The ongoing cost of living crisis has had a big effect across society and many people will be feeling a strain on their mental health as a result. This time of year also presents challenges in the form of post-Christmas financial pressures, cold weather and dark winter nights which add to people’s stress levels and affect their moods, so it is vital to speak up and let other people know how they are feeling.

There are ways that people can take positive steps to improve their mental health, such as following the 5 Ways to Wellbeing, which can be incorporated into daily life and are a great way to take back some time for mental wellbeing.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“If you are struggling it’s so important that you don’t suffer in silence – please take the opportunity to talk to someone. “There are plenty of support networks available to you locally and you can access them in different ways to suit you, whether it is a telephone call, online chat or in-person conversation. It can be easy to play down how we’re feeling sometimes but remember that your mental health is important and there’s always someone available to listen. “It’s not always about accessing services either. Taking the opportunity to reach out to friends and family is important for your wellbeing - it gets a conversation started around mental health, helps to break down barriers and stigmas and creates a caring environment that can prevent mental health issues from spiralling into something more serious.”

Support can be found through Wellbeing for Warwickshire. Commissioned by Warwickshire County Council, the multiagency service includes Mind, KeyRing, Connect Assist and Kooth PLC (for Qwell service), with a primary focus on providing support in the community to people with low level mental health and wellbeing needs. The mental wellbeing line is available every day for information, advice, and a chat on 0800 616171.

Those who are struggling with anxiety and depression can also reach out to NHS Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull Talking Therapies. This free service is for people with mild, moderate and moderate to severe symptoms of anxiety and low mood. There is also psychological support for long-term health conditions, such as diabetes and chronic pain. In addition, Talking Therapies offers perinatal emotional wellbeing support, counselling for depression and couples therapy for depression. It will take no more than two weeks for your referral to be initially assessed and progressed. Self-refer by calling 024 7667 1090 (Monday to Friday, 9am-4.30pm) or online. You must be over 16 years of age and registered with a GP to use Talking Therapies in Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull.

Sheri Ashton, Head of Service for Talking Therapies, Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust added:

“Reaching out for mental health support is nothing to be ashamed of as we all go through some form of stress, anxiety and panic. Talking Therapies has trained clinicians on hand who can work with you online, over the phone or face-to-face to help you get to where you need to be. All you have to do is contact us.”

Anyone who is having thoughts of suicide or significant self-harm can get help and support at www.dearlife.org.uk/ for themselves or someone they know. For urgent mental health crisis support, call the Mental Health Access Hub on Freephone 08081 966798. If there is immediate risk to life, please call 999.

To find out more about the support services available within Warwickshire, visit warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth.

Financial support for residents, such as help paying energy bills and childcare costs, can be found here costoflivingwarwickshire.co.uk/.