Three local organisations presented with the Kings Award for Voluntary Service by Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant

Three voluntary and charitable organisations in Warwickshire have been recognised this month in formal award presentations by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox.

The groups have each received the King’s Award for Voluntary Service, which is the highest award a local voluntary group can achieve in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS) aims to recognise the outstanding work delivered by volunteer groups to benefit their local communities. It was originally created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and is now announced each year on King Charles III’s birthday.

Julie de Bastion (second from right) being presented with Own Books’ KAVS by Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox.

On Friday 26 January the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, met with the CEO of Helping Hands Community Project, Lianne Kirkman, at the charity’s office in Leamington Spa to formally present the charity with its KAVS. The charity, based in Leamington Spa, extends a compassionate hand to those affected by the causes and effects of homelessness including vulnerability in housing, domestic abuse, addiction, isolation, mental health challenges, and poverty.

Julie de Bastion, who set-up Own Books ten years ago to help children of all ages and backgrounds have access to free books at home, was formally presented with her charity’s KAVS by Tim Cox on Wednesday 17 January. She was accompanied by family and friends at a formal presentation which took place at The Judges’ House in Warwick.

The Warwickshire Search and Rescue team being presented with their KAVS by Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox.

Earlier this month on Saturday 6 January, the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire also met with the Warwickshire Search and Rescue team to formally present their organisation with a KAVS. The presentation happened at the team’s new Headquarters building at Stoneleigh near Kenilworth. The charity is one of 36 operational Lowland Rescue teams across the UK, and their mission is to search for vulnerable and high-risk missing persons across the county.

The remaining Warwickshire organisations announced as KAVS recipients for 2023 – Rugby Autism Network, The Graham Fulford Charitable Trust, and Veterans Contact Point – will all be formally presented with their KAVS by Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant later this year.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture, said:

“I am delighted to see the hard work and selfless commitment of voluntary organisations across Warwickshire being recognised for going above and beyond to support our local communities. The Kings Award for Voluntary Service is a remarkable achievement and demonstrates the community power we have across the county to help make Warwickshire the best it can be, now and for future generations”.

Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, said:

"It has been a pleasure to meet with three Warwickshire charities this month to present each of them with the Kings Award for Voluntary Service. They have all generously dedicated their time to help make Warwickshire a better and more compassionate place, and it is great to see their incredible efforts celebrated in this way. “The Warwickshire Lieutenancy are always on the lookout for voluntary organisations and charities that deserve to be recognised for their selfless commitments in supporting Warwickshire, and I encourage you to consider nominating them for honours or awards this year so they too can get the recognition they deserve”.

To find out more about the KAVS, visit www.gov.uk/kings-award-for-voluntary-service

To find out more about the role of Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant, visit https://lordlieutenantofwarwickshire.co.uk/