Senior Support Worker - Voyage Care

Senior Support Worker - Voyage Care

Locations: Various

Pay: £11.72 an hour

Hours: 37.5 and shift pattern of 07:00-14:00 & 14:00-21:00

JOB PURPOSE:

To provide support to people in a way that is respectful, promotes independence and enables the individuals you support to realise their own potential. Carrying out duties designated by the Manager, including the delegation of duties to support workers. To promote good practice at all times and act as an effective and positive role model. This may also include supporting individuals in accessing the community, in their own homes or in any setting their needs and choices may require. Senior support workers may work alone with the people they support or as part of a team. Senior support workers may provide support to individuals with a variety of different specialist needs and conditions which may include learning disabilities, acquired brain injuries, physical disabilities, Autistic Spectrum Disorders, nursing needs, mental health conditions, neurological impairments, psychiatric and clinical needs, complex behaviours and other needs. Senior support workers may provide support in any location appropriate to meet the needs of the service.

KEY RESULT AREAS:

1. In conjunction with, and under the instruction of the Home / Service Manager, assisting with the day-to-day supervision and management of the service, including allocating work shifts, visits and training days, participating in the recruitment and induction of new staff.

2. Communicating with individuals you support using appropriate communication methods, including tact, empathy and diplomacy. This may include using specialist communication methods for which the company would provide training.

3. Assisting with individuals’ care, including personal care and assisting with bathing in order to maintain a high standard of hygiene where the individual requires this. This may include people moving techniques, using hoists and repositioning individuals as required.

4. Participating in the development and implementation of individuals’ support plans in order to encourage the people you support to take an active role in all aspects of daily living and ensure the appropriate level of individual care and support is identified.

5. Participating in and assisting to plan and arrange individuals’ daily outings, holidays or recreational pursuits when required in order to assist the people you support with all aspects of their daily life.

6. Undertaking and/or assisting individuals with household activities such as cooking, mealtimes, laundering and cleaning in order to promote a healthy environment for the people you support and the promotion of independent living.

7. Recording and completing any appropriate documentation in order to ensure that individuals’ records, observations or research results are accurate and informative. Providing this information upon request to the Home / Service Manager or Operations Manager (or their authorised equivalent).

8. Ordering, receiving, storing and administering medication to the people you support if and when required; including whilst on outings or on holidays, in accordance with the company’s Administration of Medication Policy.

9. Ensuring that all cash amounts balance and that all relevant paperwork is completed accurately and legibly at the end of the shift in order to facilitate the management of individuals’ finances where this level of support is needed.

10. Participating, planning and running of the day-to-day events of the service in accordance with the choices of the people you support.

11. Arranging, planning and conducting the supervisions and appraisals of support workers as required by the home / service manager, and conducting day-to-day performance management of support workers as and when required.

12. Undertaking all training (including statutory) relevant to the needs of the service and the people you support and according to relevant legislation in order to professionally develop and gain skills beneficial to the individuals.

13. Ensuring all policies and procedures applicable to the service and the company are followed and understood in order to comply with regulations and good practice.

14. Attending, participating and contributing to team meetings when required in order to ensure that all issues relating to the management of the service are fully understood, and to promote communication within the team.

15. Carrying out duties in compliance with the company’s Equal Opportunities Policy so as to ensure that no person is disadvantaged on the grounds of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, pregnancy, maternity, race (which includes colour, nationality and ethnic or national origins), sexual orientation, religion or belief, or because someone is married or in a civil partnership.

16. Carrying out duties in compliance with the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 and subsequent Health and Safety legislation.

17. Ensuring that you and your team are familiar and comply with the Company’s Safeguarding of Children’s, Young People and Adults at Risk Procedure. You should also ensure that you and your team are familiar with the local authority’s safeguarding children/adults protection protocols and their contact details. You must ensure that you and/or the staff report to your local safeguarding any concerns that a person we support is being harmed or at risk of harm. For further details, please speak to your manager.

18. Working shifts and visits on a staffing rota including weekdays, weekends, split shifts, wake nights, and bank holidays as required, and working at multiple sites as necessary. You may also undertake sleep-ins.

19. Covering special events such as providing support to individuals during their holidays.

You may be required to undertake other duties appropriate to your post and/or hours of work, as may reasonably be required of you at any other sites or premises, locations in the community and in the homes of people we support as the Company may reasonably require on an occasional or frequent basis to meet the needs of service provision as required by Voyage.

This is a description of the job as it is at present. The company may periodically review your job description and update it to ensure that it relates to the job as then being performed. It is the company's aim to reach agreement on reasonable changes, but if agreement is not possible the company reserves the right to insist on changes to your job description, after consultation with you.

Person Specification:

Essential Desirable How and When Tested ? Education/ Qualification NVQ2/SVQ2 in Care (or equivalent) NVQ3/SVQ3 in Care Application form Skills/ Abilities Ability to work as part of a team. Ability to work without supervision Shift and visit work, including weekdays, weekends, sleep ins, wake nights, bank holidays, split shifts. Application Form Interview References

Experience Experience in supporting people with different support needs Experience of working in various settings and with people with different support needs. Appreciation of individuals’ personal care needs. Experience of supervising and taking ongoing responsibility for a team Experience of maintaining accurate basic financial accounts/cash balances (e.g., petty cash) Application Form Interview Knowledge Understanding of the principles of care in the community and a commitment to ordinary life principles Working knowledge of support planning and person-centred planning Experience of assisting with support programmes and individual support plans. Interview References Other Good listener & communicator, approachable Reliable, honest, motivated Committed to provision of high quality support and the principles of equal opportunities Driver, and willingness to undertake driving duties (this may be essential in some service provision) Application Form Interview References

To learn more or apply, please visit: Senior Support Worker - Voyage Care Careers