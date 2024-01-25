Updates to the way customers log highways issues and report feedback

Warwickshire County Council has launched a new platform to support the way customers can report a problem or log customer feedback through its website.

Highways reporting

Through the Council’s website customers can report a range of highway problems from potholes to streetlights; traffic signals to rights of way.

Links to all the reporting options can be found at - www.warwickshire.gov.uk/reporthighwayproblem

The system updates mean an improved experience for customers. This includes the option to be updated on the progress on some of the issues logged e.g., when a pothole has been fixed.

Customers also have the option to create an online account where they can view and track all their reports in one place.

Highways issues logged before 16 January 2024

Customers that have reported highways issues before 16 January 2024 will still be able to view the details of their previous reports using existing log in details but will need to set up a new account to log any new issues

View previous reports

Customer feedback

Providing high quality services is very important to us however we recognise that sometimes we may not meet the standards we set ourselves and that you expect. We welcome your feedback so that we can learn and improve and thank those staff who go the extra mile for our customers. We also welcome positive feedback around your customer experience.

The updates to our customer feedback system mean that customers have an improved route to leave feedback, track the status and view responses through a personal account on the Council website.

Customers logging new feedback from 16 January 2024 will benefit from these system updates. Find out more on providing feedback to the Council: Customer Feedback System

Feedback logged before 16 January 2024

Customers who previously created an account on the Council website before 16 January 2024 will still be able to view this feedback – View a complaint – although this system can no longer be used to log or track new feedback.