Shining a spotlight on support for parents’ mental health and wellbeing

This Parent Mental Health Day 2024 (PMHD) on Saturday 27 January, Warwickshire County Council is highlighting mental health support available to parents and carers across the County.

PMHD was started by stem4 - a charity that supports young people to build positive mental health - in 2022 and aims to encourage understanding and awareness of the importance of parent mental health and its potential impact on the whole family system.

Parents can find it difficult to juggle their home and work life as well as the numerous unplanned and ad-hoc events and tasks, which can lead to feeling anxious and being overwhelmed. The added responsibility of caring for youngsters means that people feel additional shame or fear in seeking help and support.

According to a survey conducted by stem4, eight out of ten (82%) parents/carers say that pressures often leave them feeling overwhelmed and increasingly lonely, isolated and disconnected from friends and family, and also work colleagues.

At the same time, young people say their parents/carers don’t understand them and if they were experiencing difficulties, less than a quarter (23%) would openly discuss their problems with their parents/carer. Of the 57% of young people who say they are experiencing mental health difficulties right now, less than half (47%) say they get any support from their family.1

This is why this year’s Parent Mental Health Day is focusing on Creating Positive Relationships. Whether people want to repair relationships that have broken down or build on the relationships they already have, it’s important to remember that support is available.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “We know that the pressures we face in our daily lives can negatively affect mental health – particularly parents and carers who have the added responsibilities of looking after children to throw into the mix.

“If you are a parent or carer who is struggling with feelings of anxiety or loneliness, or you simply feel that things are getting on top of you, it’s important you reach out and connect with others.

“Whether that’s speaking to a friend, relative, work colleague or one of the support services available in Warwickshire, it’s okay to let others know what’s happening.”

For those who are struggling or feeling overwhelmed with their mental health there’s a range of support networks available, such as the Coventry and Warwickshire Mental Wellbeing Line.

Call 0800 616171 to get in touch with them. They’re open 24/7 and are a friendly, compassionate team that’s ready to help those who are feeling anxious, low, or stressed, who are looking for information or advice, or are socially isolated and want to connect with others.

Young people can also access support online via anonymous counselling, chat and discussion forums from Kooth (age 16-25) and Qwell (aged 26+). Visit https://wellbeingforwarwickshire.org.uk/anonymous-web-support-on-any-device/ to find out more.

Alternatively, they can take a look at the self-care Dimensions of Health and Wellbeing (all age) or free courses from the Recovery and Wellbeing Academy (age 18+).

Anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide or significant self-harm can get help and support at dearlife.org.uk for themselves or someone they know. For urgent mental health crisis support call the Mental Health Access Hub on Freephone 08081 966798. If there is immediate risk to life, call 999.

stem4 are also running an online webinar on Thursday 25 January at 7pm for parents and carers, which they can sign up for at: https://stem4-org-uk.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ANIQGVo7QeaqoQrWPNTTNw#/registration.

To find out more about the support services available within Warwickshire, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth.