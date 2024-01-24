Eastlands Road, Rugby - Section 90, Road Hump Order

Warwickshire County Council is proposing to install a raised hump feature on Eastlands Road, Rugby as set out in the public notice and plan linked below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Objections and Representations

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Graham Stanley, Communities, Shire Hall Post Room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to grahamstanley@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 19 February 2024.