Cabinet endorses Safer Warwickshire Serious Violence Prevention Strategy

A strategy which sets out how we are working to keep communities safe from serious violence has been officially endorsed by Cabinet today.

The Serious Violence Prevention Strategy 2024-30, presented by the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board demonstrates a long-term commitment from partner agencies across the county to address both the occurrences and underlying causes of violence.

Whilst Warwickshire is a safe place to live, the strategy acknowledges the devastating impact that violence can have on families and sets out a shared commitment by partner agencies to work together to prevent violence in the county.

Key agencies including the Police, Probation Service, Warwickshire Youth Justice, Fire and Rescue, the local Integrated Care Board, District, Borough and the County Council have fully supported a three pillar, Public Health approach of:

Preventing violence before it happens

Responding to the immediate risk of violence

Developing long term support for local communities.

The Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board brings together key agencies involved in keeping communities safe. The Board has agreed that Warwickshire County Council’s Community Safety Team will take the lead in overseeing the strategy, its delivery and ensuring that the requirements of the Serious Violence Duty as set out under the Police, Crime Sentencing and Courts Act 2022.

To fulfil the requirements of the Serious Violence Duty, a series of mandatory requirements will need to be enforced, these include:

Strategic Needs Assessment (SNA) – a SNA has already been completed with a wide range of partnership data as well as a qualitative case study analysis of individuals engaged with either Warwickshire Youth Justice or the Probation Service. You can access the Strategic Needs Assessment on request.

Serious Violence Strategy (SVS) – a SVS will need to be produced and published setting out a strategy outlining how the Council and partners can work together to prevent and reduce serious violence in the local area.

Cllr Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety at Warwickshire County Council said: “Here in Warwickshire we have always had strong links with our partners, which has created a robust approach to crime and community safety. The Serious Violence Prevention Strategy will enhance the current offering from the Council and its partners to help keep Warwickshire communities and individuals to be safe, healthy and independent. We look forward to working with our partners to help continue our ongoing community safety work across the county.”

A copy of the cabinet report can be found here Safer Warwickshire Partnership Serious Violence Prevention Strategy 2024-30.pdf