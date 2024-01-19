Food Crime - Guidance for Businesses

Guidance for businesses on how to spot and prevent food crime

The Food Standards Agency has produced some guidance for food businesses of all sizes to assist them to identify food crime, that is, serious fraud and related criminality in food supply chains. This may include a range of criminal behaviour including adulteration, substitution, theft, misrepresentation, illegal processing, waste diversion and document fraud. Food crime can be seriously harmful to consumers, food businesses and the wider food industry.

It is not a victimless crime, and it can impact your brand’s reputation and pose a risk to your customers. Examples include non-allergenic ingredients being replaced with allergenic ingredients, which, if not declared, could have potentially devastating consequences and food that is not fit for human consumption, such as animal by-products, being diverted back into the supply chain.

The guidance provides food businesses with information on how to spot food crime, prevent it and report it.

