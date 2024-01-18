Warwickshire cyclists clock an impressive 25,000 miles during December event

That’s more than once around the circumference of our planet!

In December, Warwickshire cyclists were out in force as part of Love to Ride’s Winter Wheelies campaign which encourages safe winter cycling. In total, 269 riders from 27 workplaces took part in Warwickshire and logged a collective distance of 25,054 miles over 2,301 individual trips. That’s more than once around the entire circumference of the earth (24,901 miles)!

Two lucky Warwickshire riders were also lucky enough to win prizes during the event, both scooping limited edition Love To Ride t-shirts.

Winter Wheelers is an all-inclusive challenge that welcomed both seasoned riders and those who are less experienced or even new to cycling. Riders had access to quick courses and a wealth of tips and informative articles to help boost their biking confidence. All participants received personalised emails to help them overcome their specific barriers and to guide them toward riding in a winter wonderland.

Warwickshire County Council is in the second year of its partnership with Love to Ride, giving residents, businesses and community groups access to the best rewards and resources that encourage cycling for travel and not just for leisure.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “It’s fantastic that so many of our cyclists in the county came out to support the Winter Wheelies campaign and recorded such a large distance of cycled miles at a time of the year when even the most hardened cyclists will often decide against getting their bikes out!

“The Ongoing investments in cycling infrastructure across Warwickshire can mean that more of our residents can reap the environmental and health benefits of cycling all year round and that’s great to see.”

“A huge well done to everyone who took part!”

Although the Winter Wheelies campaign is now over, residents can still sign-up with Love to Ride to keep themselves informed about other upcoming events: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

Here residents can find a quick course on riding in ice: https://www.lovetoride.net/uk/courses/24

New and nervous cyclists can find help and support through the Warwickshire Cycle Buddies Scheme: https://warwickshirecyclebuddies.co.uk/