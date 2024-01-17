Hoarding Awareness
Delivered by the Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service - Prevention Team
Duration: 1 hour
Aims of Session:
• To explore the topic of hoarding
• What is hoarding disorder?
• Reasons for hoarding
• Barriers to getting support
• Risks relating to hoarding
• How you can support someone who hoards
If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk. Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk.