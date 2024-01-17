Cookie Consent by Free Privacy Policy Generator

Hoarding Awareness

Delivered by the Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service - Prevention Team

Duration: 1 hour

 

Aims of Session:

• To explore the topic of hoarding

• What is hoarding disorder?

• Reasons for hoarding

• Barriers to getting support

• Risks relating to hoarding

• How you can support someone who hoards

 

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk. Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Published: 17th January 2024

