Applications now open for WCC's Future Apprenticeships Fund

Warwickshire Skills Hub is delighted to announce that we are now taking applications for Warwickshire County Council’s Future Apprenticeships Fund.

This funding is part of Warwickshire County Council’s recently launched £900,000, Future Skills Programme, designed to deliver a diverse range of support to help job-seekers into, or back into, work through apprenticeships.

If you are an SME based in Warwickshire, you can now apply for three different funds to either recruit new talent or upskill your existing staff through an apprenticeship.

Future Apprenticeships: Salary Support Programme - If you take on an apprentice in new and emerging technologies such as Vehicle Electrification, Battery Technology, Digital Skills or a standard that supports the Net Zero and Sustainability agenda, you can apply to this fund for £2,000 salary support.

Future Focus Apprenticeships Programme: New Direction 50+ - SMEs taking on or upskilling an existing member of staff who is aged 50+, can apply to this fund to cover the cost of the 5% employer contribution for their apprenticeship training. Businesses can also apply for up to a maximum of £750 from the Additional Training Fund. This is for training that is identified outside of the apprenticeship standard. This can also be used to match fund an employer contribution should the amount exceed the WCC support.

New Direction 50+ Skills Investment Fund - Designed to support over 50s in gaining new knowledge and skills to help them progress within the workplace. It’s available to Warwickshire businesses who are wishing to invest in the progression of a 50+ employee to undertake further training which contributes to the future needs of the business. The programme offers up to £1,000 grant funding towards training or a qualification to be delivered by a college or independent training provider.

Businesses wanting to make multiple applications for more than one employee may be considered up to a maximum of five up until 31st March 2024, to be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and to be evidenced in a business growth plan outlining their future skills requirements. From April 1st 2024, this number will reduce to three applications per business.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economy & Place, Cllr Martin Watson, said: “The Future Skills programme underlines the commitment of Warwickshire Skills Hub to give maximum opportunity to residents of the county to fulfil their potential and help keep the economy strong. With its well-thought out and comprehensive breadth of support, this programme is a major and very welcome addition to the support available to businesses, education-providers and jobseekers across the county from Warwickshire Skills Hub.”

If you would like to know more about any of the above funding programmes and how you can apply, please contact Louise Stolz, Future Skills Business Support Advisor: louisestolz@warwickshire.gov.uk