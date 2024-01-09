Training Programme 2024
Warwickshire Safeguarding Partnership
Warwickshire Safeguarding Partnership are pleased to share our multiagency training programme.
Our aim is to provide accessible multi-agency training for agencies throughout Warwickshire. The free, virtual training is linked to the learning from CSPR’ s, SAR’ s, findings from the thematic review and key priorities from subgroups.
Dates and Course Subjects:
16.01.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Building Positive Relationships after Developmental Trauma
23.01.24 Learning from reviews
30.01.24 Hoarding Awareness
12.02.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: The Psychology of Victim Blaming
19.02.24 Using the Mental Capacity Act in the context of Safeguarding and Self-Neglect
06.03.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Safeguarding through a Trauma Informed Lens
12.03.24 Integrated Children and Families Front Door & what makes a good referral
19.03.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Engaging with children who have been subjected to Child Sexual Abuse
20.03.24 Fire Safety Awareness
09.04.24 Professional Curiosity
15.04.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: An Introduction to Trauma
23.04.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Vicarious and Organisational Trauma
15.05.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Social Prescribing and its use in Trauma Informed Practice
23.05.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Building Positive Relationships after Developmental Trauma
10.06.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: The Psychology of Victim Blaming
18.06.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Safeguarding through a Trauma Informed Lens
28.06.24 Hoarding Awareness
09.07.24 Learning from reviews
16.07.24 Integrated Children and Families Front Door & what makes a good referral
17.07.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Engaging with children who have been subjected to Child Sexual Abuse
25.07.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Asylum seeking and migrant children and young people: Responding to their lived experience
09.09.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: An Introduction to Trauma
17.09.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Vicarious and Organisational Trauma
18.09.24 Using the Mental Capacity Act in the context of Safeguarding and Self-Neglect
25.09.24 Fire Safety Awareness
09.10.24 Professional Curiosity
16.10.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Social Prescribing and its use in Trauma Informed Practice
24.10.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Building Positive Relationships after Developmental Trauma
11.11.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: The Psychology of Victim Blaming
13.11.24 Integrated Children and Families Front Door & what makes a good referral
19.11.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Safeguarding through a Trauma Informed Lens
11.12.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Engaging with children who have been subjected to Child Sexual Abuse
16.12.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Asylum seeking and migrant children and young people: Responding to their lived experience
For further information, or to secure you place, please contact: wstraining@warwickshire.gov.uk
Include: Full Name, Service and the training you wish to attend