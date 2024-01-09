Training Programme 2024

Training Programme 2024

Warwickshire Safeguarding Partnership are pleased to share our multiagency training programme.

Our aim is to provide accessible multi-agency training for agencies throughout Warwickshire. The free, virtual training is linked to the learning from CSPR’ s, SAR’ s, findings from the thematic review and key priorities from subgroups.

Dates and Course Subjects:

16.01.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Building Positive Relationships after Developmental Trauma

23.01.24 Learning from reviews

30.01.24 Hoarding Awareness

12.02.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: The Psychology of Victim Blaming

19.02.24 Using the Mental Capacity Act in the context of Safeguarding and Self-Neglect

06.03.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Safeguarding through a Trauma Informed Lens

12.03.24 Integrated Children and Families Front Door & what makes a good referral

19.03.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Engaging with children who have been subjected to Child Sexual Abuse

20.03.24 Fire Safety Awareness

09.04.24 Professional Curiosity

15.04.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: An Introduction to Trauma

23.04.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Vicarious and Organisational Trauma

15.05.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Social Prescribing and its use in Trauma Informed Practice

23.05.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Building Positive Relationships after Developmental Trauma

10.06.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: The Psychology of Victim Blaming

18.06.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Safeguarding through a Trauma Informed Lens

28.06.24 Hoarding Awareness

09.07.24 Learning from reviews

16.07.24 Integrated Children and Families Front Door & what makes a good referral

17.07.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Engaging with children who have been subjected to Child Sexual Abuse

25.07.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Asylum seeking and migrant children and young people: Responding to their lived experience

09.09.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: An Introduction to Trauma

17.09.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Vicarious and Organisational Trauma

18.09.24 Using the Mental Capacity Act in the context of Safeguarding and Self-Neglect

25.09.24 Fire Safety Awareness

09.10.24 Professional Curiosity

16.10.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Social Prescribing and its use in Trauma Informed Practice

24.10.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Building Positive Relationships after Developmental Trauma

11.11.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: The Psychology of Victim Blaming

13.11.24 Integrated Children and Families Front Door & what makes a good referral

19.11.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Safeguarding through a Trauma Informed Lens

11.12.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Engaging with children who have been subjected to Child Sexual Abuse

16.12.24 Vanguard Bitesize Session: Asylum seeking and migrant children and young people: Responding to their lived experience

For further information, or to secure you place, please contact: wstraining@warwickshire.gov.uk

Include: Full Name, Service and the training you wish to attend