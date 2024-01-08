Cookie Consent by Free Privacy Policy Generator

Sling Awareness

To understand the range of different sling types and their uses.

By the end of the session you will be able:

  • To understand the range of different sling types and what they are used for.​
  • To identify the risks of incorrect use of slings.​
  • Identify the factors that may affect the use of different slings. ​
  • To understand what an access/toileting sling is & when it should and should not be used.​
  • To understand what an in-situ sling is & when to use it.​
  • To have an overview of how to identify different types of slings and if they are appropriate to use for a task.​
  • To understand the importance of hoist and sling compatibility.

 

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Lynn Bassett lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk

Published: 8th January 2024

