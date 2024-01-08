To understand the range of different sling types and their uses.

Sling Awareness

By the end of the session you will be able:

To understand the range of different sling types and what they are used for.​

To identify the risks of incorrect use of slings.​

Identify the factors that may affect the use of different slings. ​

To understand what an access/toileting sling is & when it should and should not be used.​

To understand what an in-situ sling is & when to use it.​

To have an overview of how to identify different types of slings and if they are appropriate to use for a task.​

To understand the importance of hoist and sling compatibility.

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Lynn Bassett lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk