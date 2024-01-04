Four extraordinary Warwickshire residents recognised in New Year’s Honours List 2024

The extraordinary achievements of four people living in Warwickshire have been recognised in the King’s New Year’s Honours list for 2024.

The New Year’s Honours are awarded each year to recipients who have made outstanding contributions to society, community, or their area of work, and this year more than 1,000 people across the UK have been recognised. Individual honours are usually announced twice a year to mark The King’s official birthday, and the New Year’s Honours at the end of December.

The New Year’s Honours recipients for 2024 who live in Warwickshire are:

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Christine Ann Beech from Rugby; awarded a BEM for her services to young people, particularly through her Girlguiding role as a Brownie Leader.

Martin Dymock Harrison from Leamington Spa; awarded a BEM for his services to the community in Royal Leamington Spa and the West Midlands.

Ellen Jane Muers from Rugby; awarded a BEM for her services to the community in Rugby.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Cathryn Lee from Ryton-on-Dunsmore; awarded an OBE for services to charity as Chief Executive of Alzheimer's Society.

Notable mentions for award recipients who live outside of Warwickshire include:

Richard Charles Fowler, from Oswestry in Shropshire; awarded a BEM for his services to Libraries as the lead for Harbury’s community managed library.

Paula Rosemary Deas, from Coventry; awarded a Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to the community in the West Midlands as Deputy Chief Executive at Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Gregory Doran, from London; awarded a Knighthood for his services to the Arts as former Artistic Director at Royal Shakespeare Company.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council and, herself, an OBE, said:

“Congratulations to Warwickshire’s New Year’s Honours recipients whose hard work and dedication is of great inspiration to us all. They help to make Warwickshire the best it can be by supporting our local communities in extraordinary ways, and I am delighted that their efforts have been recognised”.

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said:

“These incredible people have used their time to make Warwickshire a better and kinder place, and I am delighted to see them gain this national recognition in 2024’s New Year’s Honours list. "There are still so many people who go unrecognised for their hard work. If you know any unsung heroes who have made achievements in public life, then please consider nominating them for an honour or award so that they too can get the recognition they deserve.”

Details on how to nominate are available here: www.gov.uk/honours