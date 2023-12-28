Council celebrates successes for 2023!

In a year that presented some significant challenges, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is proud to reflect on its achievements and express thanks for the unwavering support and collaboration.

Embracing a collaborative approach, WCC has worked diligently with local partners, businesses, and communities to realise its vision of making Warwickshire the best it can be. The council has placed a strong emphasis on cooperation to deliver on the strategic priorities outlined in the Council Plan.

Key Achievements for 2023 include:

· Investment of £1.5 million in apprenticeships, benefiting both young career-seekers and employers addressing skills gaps.

· Welcoming one million visitors to Warwickshire’s Country Parks and greenways.

· Continuing the collective commitment to addressing Cost-of-Living challenges through a Warwickshire-wide conference.

· Providing £350,000 in funding to support the growth of ambitious businesses in the digital creative sector seeking external finance.

· Opened four new SEND Resourced Provisions in Warwickshire, offering enhanced specialist support for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

· Launched the Sustainable Futures Strategy and its delivery plan, outlining how the Council will collaborate with partners to mitigate climate change and work toward fulfilling the county’s net zero commitments.

· Conducted nearly 7,000 Safe and Well checks, examining smoke alarms and addressing slips, trips, and falls to enhance resident safety.

· Working with our partners we have removed over 1.5 million illegal cigarettes, and more than 20,000 illegal vapes from the marketplace to safeguard the health of Warwickshire residents.

· Initiating the Warwickshire Food Strategy to ensure widespread access to good quality, healthy, and affordable food.

· Revamping Warwickshire Library to provide an improved customer experience.

· We even discovered a rare species at Ryton Pools Country Park—the elusive Dusky Clearwing Moth, once believed to be extinct in Britain.

Reflecting on the last year, Councillor Izzi Seccombe, the Leader of Warwickshire County Council expressed her thanks and support to all residents, businesses, and partners who have contributed to the collective success achieved.

“Looking ahead to 2024, Warwickshire County Council is committed to building upon these achievements and continuing its efforts to make Warwickshire the best it can be. The Council will remain focused on key priorities and areas of concern, working with communities to address challenges and seize opportunities for growth and improvement.”

For more information on the services delivered by Warwickshire County Council, please visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/