Investing in Education: 2023 was the year for new schools, enhanced facilities and expanding opportunities

Warwickshire County Council is proud to showcase its significant investment in education throughout 2023.

The year has seen a series of completed construction projects delivering new and improved facilities for children and young people across the county.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Education, said: “Putting children at the heart of everything that we do is a key priority for Warwickshire County Council. This outstanding programme of expansion has met the needs of a thriving and growing county and ensured that there is a school place for every child and young person in Warwickshire. 2023 has been particularly busy with so much recent development and we are proud of the team for responding so effectively.”

Among the highlights of 2023 were:

New schools: The Griffin Primary School opened its doors for the first time, welcoming students aged 4-11years with state-of-the-art facilities and a vibrant learning environment. Myton School expanded its sixth form with a new block, accommodating both Myton and Oakley School students before Oakley’s permanent site opens in 2024.

Expanded capacity: Brownsover Community School successfully transformed from an Infant to a Primary School, while Bishops Tachbrook CofE Primary School and Briar Hill Infant School gained new classrooms to accommodate growing student populations.

Specialist Resourced Provisions: To support students with diverse needs, new SRPs were established at St Matthew’s Bloxham (The Lighthouse), St Andrew’s Benn (Sunshine Room), Goodyers End Primary School (The Den), and Abbey Infant School (Elm). These dedicated spaces offer specialized support and resources within mainstream settings.

Oakley School: This ambitious all-through school project continued at pace, with construction on track for a 2024 opening. Year 7 students commenced their studies at the temporary Myton School site this September.

In addition to these considerable construction projects, the Council also took part in a knowledge sharing exercise where officers collaborated with representatives from Malta’s Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools, sharing best practices in school construction and project management.

Cllr Kaur concluded: “We’re thrilled that Warwickshire’s reputation should be held in such high regard so far afield. Partnerships and joint working are key to continued learning and Warwickshire is clearly at the hub of some very important collaborations.”

