Help to avoid struggling alone this Christmas

Services across Coventry and Warwickshire are reminding residents who are struggling with mental health or loneliness that they do not have to face any issues alone.

The festive season is associated with joy and celebration but the added social, financial and family pressures means it can be a difficult time for many people, especially those who are vulnerable, lonely or facing challenging life circumstances.

The key message for those who may be finding things hard right now is that they are not alone. There are things they can do to protect mental wellbeing, as well as a wealth of support networks available in the county.

One in four people will experience mental health difficulties and it can be hard to open up and talk about them. Anyone struggling or feel overwhelmed is encouraged to ask for help.

There are also some simple ways to take care of yourself over Christmas, including:

Taking time out to sit down and relax

Setting boundaries on your time and your expectations from others

Getting out in the fresh air for a walk, even if it’s just around the block

Checking in with a friend or neighbour for a chat

Taking a break from social media and screens

Wellbeing for Warwickshire – commissioned by both Warwickshire County Council and Coventry City Council - is a collection of partners including Coventry and Warwickshire Mind, South Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind, KeyRing, Connect Assist and Kooth PLC (for Qwell service), with a key focus on providing support in the community to prevent those who may be struggling to cope from reaching crisis point.

The Coventry and Warwickshire Mental Wellbeing Line on 0800 616171 is available 24/7 over the Christmas period, including Christmas Day and bank holidays. The friendly and compassionate helpline team are trained and ready to help anyone feeling low, anxious or stressed, looking for information or advice, or who are socially isolated and want to connect with other people.

For ‘in person’ support, Warwickshire Wellbeing Hubs have opening hours throughout the holidays. These hubs are friendly spaces that provide social support in a café environment. Visit the Wellbeing for Warwickshire website to find your local hub or Safe Haven and when they are open over Christmas and the New Year – if you’re aged 18 and over you can just drop in.

Coventry City Council and Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust have also launched an initiative called ‘Bin Feeling Down’, which aims to take some of the most common and difficult issues people face during the festive season and offer support.

This includes promoting the importance of looking after one’s mental health this winter with the NHS Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull Talking Therapies service for anxiety and depression. As part of the campaign residents will notice signs on numerous rubbish bins and refuse lorries in Coventry, encouraging individuals to prioritise their mental wellbeing which may be impacted by financial debt, drugs and alcohol misuse, loneliness or poor mental health and seek support.

You can also access support online via anonymous counselling, chat and discussion forums from Kooth (age 16-25) and Qwell (aged 26+) – visit https://wellbeingforwarwickshire.org.uk/anonymous-web-support-on-any-device/ to find out more. Alternatively, take a look at the self-care Dimensions of Health and Wellbeing (all age) or free courses from the Recovery and Wellbeing Academy (age 18+).

Anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide or significant self-harm can get help and support at dearlife.org.uk for themselves or someone they know. For urgent mental health crisis support call the Mental Health Access Hub on Freephone 08081 966798. If there is immediate risk to life, call 999.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “Whilst many people will be celebrating at this time of year it can be an especially difficult period for others, for all sorts of reasons.

“Taking care of your mental health is crucial, and we want everyone to know that there are resources and support networks across the area available for those who are feeling stressed, anxious or struggling to cope.

“You can go online, pick up the phone or meet with the support workers who will be there for you during the Christmas season and beyond.”

For information about a range of local mental health and wellbeing services, including face to face, telephone, online and self-help resources available in Coventry and Warwickshire, please visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth, https://www.coventry.gov.uk/mentalhealth or https://www.covwarkpt.nhs.uk/service-detail/health-service/mental-health-access-hubs-878/.