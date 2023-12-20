New bulk haulage contract seeks to get the most from Warwickshire’s waste

Warwickshire County Council has agreed two new bulk haulage contracts for the transport of general waste to a Waste to Energy Plant (W2R) in Staffordshire.

The contracts secure the movement of waste from North Warwickshire, Nuneaton and Bedworth and Rugby to W2R, for the next 3 years. In total the contracts are worth £3M over the maximum contract term of five years.

James Baxters Haulage Ltd will haul waste which is bulked at the Warwickshire County Council-run transfer station at Lower House Farm on Birch Coppice Industrial Estate, Dordon, in North Warwickshire. This waste comes from homes in North Warwickshire and Nuneaton and Bedworth.

This transfer facility is a joint operation with Staffordshire and about half of the waste comes from Tamworth and Lichfield Boroughs. It is expected that around 70,000 tonnes of general waste will be moved from the transfer station to the W2R energy from waste plant at Four Ashes in Cannock every year, which is managed by Veolia. Within the contract, Baxters have committed to social value benefits including apprenticeships, training and reducing the carbon impact of their transport.

Veolia, the UK’s leading waste and resource management company, will haul waste which is bulked at the Rugby Borough Council-run transfer station at Hunters Lane in Rugby. It is expected that up to 4,000 tonnes of general waste will be transported to W2R every year. Within the contract, Veolia has committed to social value benefits including training.

The contracts have been written to offer the haulage companies exclusivity over the waste that needs transporting to W2R from each transfer station, rather than a commitment to a certain tonnage of waste each month. That means that there remains an incentive for the county and borough councils to support householders to reduce their household general waste and recycle as much as they can. Residents can find out more about how to save money by reducing waste by following Warwickshire Recycles on social media. The county council offer a useful tool to help identify how to reduce waste and save on shopping bills called Slim Your Bin: https://warwickshire.slim-your-bin.com/

Householders can be confident that their kerbside recycling will be sorted locally and sent for recycling within the UK. Residents can find out more about what should be recycled via their local council’s website. All kerbside recycling in Warwickshire now goes to Sherbourne Recycling in Whitley, Coventry. Videos of the facility in action, sorting waste, can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy8Ode_DhVY

Residents can Follow Warwickshire Recycles on social media for daily tips:

On Twitter – https://twitter.com/Warksrecycles

On Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/warwickshirerecycles

Residents can find out where their recycling goes and the types of products it goes on to be remade into by visiting www.warwickshire.gov.uk/whereitgoes

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/