Successful debut for Warwickshire’s Supported Internships Fair

Warwickshire County Council’s Supported Internships Fair proved to be a huge success at Compton Verney Art Gallery on the 30 November bringing together young individuals with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), their parents, caregivers, local businesses, educational institutions, and support services.

Over 60 attendees from across Warwickshire participated in the fair, showcasing Supported Internships as a valuable opportunity for young people aged 16-24 with an Education, Health, and Care Plan (EHCP) seeking employment with additional support.

The fair not only highlighted the exciting possibilities of Supported Internships but also provided a rare platform for connections, shared experiences, and the chance to pick up valuable information to guide individuals on their Supported Internship journey.

Supported Internships are work-based study programmes for young people aged 16-24 with an EHCP who want to move into employment but need extra support. As well as giving young people the opportunity to develop the transferrable skills and knowledge needed for a paid job, Supported Internships can also help with improving confidence, self-esteem, and a social life.

Feedback from parent carers was overwhelmingly positive describing the event as “a wonderful way to learn about supported internships and pathways”. They experienced a ‘very positive vibe, knowledgeable staff’ and enjoyed being able to go at their ‘own pace’. Other parents planning for when their children leave school, felt “reassured of what is available” and took away “useful information to help decide ‘what next’”.

The event also resonated with young attendees like Maisy (age 17), who said, "I liked chatting to certain people about jobs and colleges." Another participant noted, "Very interesting talking to a variety of hosts – well worth it!"

Local businesses and colleges echoed the positive sentiment, with one participant noting how beneficial the event was: "Very helpful. Lots of ways we could work with internships and making our site more accessible” and another stated it was a "wonderful way to meet everyone and learn how to support our students into work."

The fair marked the launch of four informative guidance documents, offering targeted information to young people, parents, businesses, and educational institutions involved in Supported Internships. An Easy Read guide was also introduced to enhance accessibility.

Attendees were able to take away copies of the new guidance and be among the first to watch a series of new video testimonials, offering an insight into the Supported Internship experiences of young people and host businesses.

Among the testimonials featured was the inspiring story of Rhiannon and Matthew, two young people who completed an internship with The Heart of England Forest who have now secured full-time employment with the charity. From the employer’s perspective, a series of videos featuring local host business, National Grid, covers a wide range of aspects of delivering an internship, from policies and procedures, impact on staffing resource, and the overall journey.

Talking about the event, Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: "I am thrilled that Warwickshire's first Supported Internships Fair attracted such a wide range of attendees, from young people and their families, local employers, educational settings and professionals working with young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). It provided a rare opportunity to bring people together and it was fantastic to see young people and businesses so engaged in conversation and connections being made.

“I hope with the launch of the new guidance that more local businesses will come forward to offer Supported Internships and that young people and their parents and carers will feel better informed to decide if a Supported Internship is right for them. I look forward to the continued success of this initiative and the opportunity to build on the enthusiasm and commitment demonstrated at this event, to create positive changes and a more inclusive future for our young people with SEND.”

Representatives from local colleges, including North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College, Stratford College, Warwickshire College Group, and Hereward College, as well as organisations like The Heart of England Forest, National Grid, Warwick Arts Centre, and Compton Verney, were present at the event.

Additionally, support services such as DFN Project Search, Department for Work and Pensions, Prospects Careers, Warwickshire Skills Hub, Warwickshire Supported Employment Service, Child Friendly Warwickshire, IMPACT, Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice, Warwickshire’s Independent Travel Training team, and the Family Information Service offered advice and information.

Plans are now underway to deliver a second Supported Internships Fair in the north of the county in early 2024, with details to be confirmed.

To access the Supported Internship guidance, watch the testimonials and find more useful links and information, visit the SEND Local Offer pages.

To receive updates and information on future events and opportunities, sign up to Warwickshire’s SEND newsletter here and follow the Local Offer Facebook page.