Don’t let fire ruin your Christmas!

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is urging residents to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from the risk of fire this Christmas.

It’s a time for celebration, from decorating your home to wrapping presents, spending time with family and enjoying a festive feast. With so much to think about it’s easy to become distracted by all the fun of the season.

However, WFRS is reminding residents to put fire safety at the top of this year’s Christmas list, to protect themselves and their loved ones as they enjoy the festive celebrations.

The service is urging the public to follow the below advice:

Christmas lights: Check that your fairy lights are safe to use, particularly if they have been packed away for the past year, and make sure they conform to British Standard (BS EN 60598). Always turn fairy lights off if you’re leaving the house or going to bed.

Be careful with candles: Place candles on a heatproof surface and keep them out of the reach of children and away from decorations, cards, wrapping paper and fabrics. Never leave candles burning unattended.

Real Christmas trees: If you're going with a real Christmas tree this year, don't place it close to a heat source such as fireplaces, heat vents and candles. The heat will dry out the tree and cause it to be more easily ignited by heat, flame or sparks. Always keep the tree stand filled with water to prevent the tree drying out and becoming a fire risk.

Shop carefully: Be vigilant when shopping for presents, particularly online. It will be tempting to try to save money through buying from online market places but it can leave you open to unknowingly buying counterfeit goods that don't meet safety standards and pose a fire risk. Make sure you only purchase from a reputable retailer to ensure goods meet safety standards.

Stay safe in the kitchen: While cooking up a festive feast make sure you're keeping yourself and those around you safe. Keep flammable items such as tea towels and oven gloves away from hob rings as they can set them alight, watch children if they're helping in the kitchen and make sure you never leave them, or cooking unattended. If you need to leave the room for any reason, turn off the oven and/or hobs.

Warwickshire County Councillor, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Andy Crump said: “We want everyone to enjoy Christmas and the excitement it brings. This is a good opportunity to remind everyone to follow our safety tips and stay fire safe over the festive period.

“We understand that the season is filled with fun and celebrations but these shouldn’t distract from keeping ourselves and our loved ones safe from the risk of fire.

“We wish all of our residents a safe and peaceful Christmas.”

If you’re having family or friends over at Christmas, make sure everyone knows the escape route in the event of fire. Don’t forget to have working smoke alarms fitted on every level of your home – don’t be tempted to use the batteries in Christmas presents.

Here are some more tips that will help you to enjoy Christmas safely this year:

Never cook under the influence of alcohol

Never use heaters to dry clothes. Keep heaters well away from furniture, curtains and decorations

Don’t overload electric sockets. Make sure there’s only one plug per socket

Don’t charge electrical goods on soft furnishings such as beds, sofas and chairs. This causes them to overheat which can cause a fire – always charge devices on a hard, heat-resistant surface

Use the correct charging cable when charging electrical devices

For more Christmas fire safety tips, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/celebratesafely.

Stay safe and protect your home from fire this Christmas by following our 12 festive fire safety tips: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home/christmas-safety-tips.