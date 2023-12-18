Warwickshire residents urged to stay safe and well this winter! 

Warwickshire warm hubs, free safe and well checks, vaccinations, scammers, and winter driving are just some of the topics discussed in the latest Let’s Talk Warwickshire podcast.

In this round table discussion on staying safe and well this winter, our podcast host, Gail is joined by representatives from Public Health, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue, Community Partnerships, Trading Standards and Warwickshire Local Resilience Forum, who are all working together to help communities to access the support they need to stay safe and well this winter.

You can listen to the full podcast here - Staying Safe and Well this Winter | Let’s Talk Warwickshire (podbean.com)

During the discussions, Public Health Warwickshire emphasised the significance of maintaining both physical and mental health during the winter months, noting that winter viruses can be very infectious, causing some people to become seriously ill, particularly those who have existing health conditions. The best way to reduce the spread is by getting vaccinated and staying away from those more vulnerable if you are unwell.

Community Partnerships raise awareness of the warmth and support available in Warwickshire, emphasising the role of warm hubs in providing a welcoming space for those struggling to heat their homes. These hubs offer not only warmth, but also a platform for residents to connect with others, alleviating feelings of isolation. Furthermore, partnerships with organisations like Citizens Advice and Act on Energy ensure comprehensive assistance is available for those in need.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service discusses the importance of their free Safe and Well checks which encompass fire safety assessments, smoke alarm testing, and support for managing home safety. Health-related issues such as slips, trips, and falls are also addressed, with referrals made to energy advice and care and support services if needed. Booking a free Safe and Well Check is easily accessible by visiting https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home or calling 01926 466282.

When buying online this Christmas, and in the sales in the New Year, Warwickshire Trading Standards issues a timely reminder to help keep your money safe when shopping, advising buyers to beware of offers that seem too good to be true. They caution against potential scams and counterfeit products, urging consumers to question the legitimacy of unbelievably cheap deals.

In anticipation of challenging winter driving conditions, the Warwickshire Local Resilience Forum provides valuable tips, including planning ahead, staying informed about road conditions and closures by following the National Highways website and the Met Office, and being prepared for adverse weather.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, the Leader of Warwickshire County Council, emphasises the council's commitment to community safety and well-being during winter, acknowledging the collaborative efforts showcased in the podcast. “From online scams, and fire safety in the home to warm hubs and health partnerships, the council aims to provide a comprehensive range of services to support the diverse needs of the community. “Working together to help ensure that our communities are supported is key to making Warwickshire the very best it can be at a time when people need support the most.”

Further winter wellbeing advice and our essential guide to wellbeing, can be viewed online or downloaded by visiting this page. Residents can help friends and neighbours who do not have internet access, by downloading and printing off information from the website and giving it to them.