Helping to shape services to support children and young people.

Warwickshire County Council is asking people who work or volunteer with children and young people to take part in the Empowering Futures JSNA survey.

The purpose of the survey is to understand how those who work and volunteer with children feel about talking to them about their health and wellbeing. This can include anyone who works with children as part of their job or role, or those who volunteer with children and young people in their spare time.

The survey is available to complete online until 31 January and will aim to understand how those working with young people support them; are they comfortable raising questions and concerns, do they know of the services available to support young people, and what is their experiences of these services.

The results from the survey will help to understand the health needs of Warwickshire’s children and young people and how to deliver those services to meet their needs. The results will also inform the upcoming children and young people MECC to make sure those who support young people are aware of the range of services, how they can offer support and how to access them.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“We need input and feedback from everyone working with children and young people to look at opportunities to talk about health and wellbeing which will help to make the county as child friendly as possible. “Conversations about health and wellbeing are not always the easiest and the purpose of this survey is to understand how people currently support young people and what additional information they would need to continually improve their interactions.”

Take part in the survey online at warwickshire.gov.uk/ask, open until 31 January 2024.