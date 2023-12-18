Marking International Migrant day with a story of compassion and community support

It is International Migrants Day on 18th December, a day dedicated to recognising the important contribution of migrants while highlighting the challenges they face.

This year, the theme is “Honouring the contributions of migrants and respecting their rights” emphasising the positive impact migrants make in their communities.

In line with this theme, Warwickshire County Council has chosen to spotlight the story of Pavlo, Julia, and David, a Ukrainian family who arrived in the UK in June 2022, seeking refuge from the war in Ukraine.

Sharing their unique journey Julia said: “We were lucky to meet our sponsor via Pavlo’s colleague, who introduced us to his university career coach. Like many British people during those terrifying first months of war, she wanted to help a Ukrainian family moving to the UK and to find a secure place to live.”

Despite the challenges of moving to a new country, Pavlo and Julia expressed overwhelmingly positive feedback about their experience in the UK. Julia highlighted the warmth and support they received from both their sponsor and the local community.

She continued: “While we waited for the visa, our sponsor asked her friends and colleagues to gather toys and furniture for our son. He was so excited to see his own room filled with toys and lovely little things, with cards and letters from people who wanted to help us and who welcomed us in their country. It was very emotional.”

One of the main challenges the family faced was finding their own accommodation after they left their sponsor’s home. The family was grateful to receive support from Warwickshire County Council’s Homes for Ukraine scheme team, as well as from a local organisation. Julia said: “It was challenging to find our own place, we realised that even when you have money for the deposit and long-term rental it will not guarantee that the landlord will agree to rent the property to someone without credit history in the UK. However, we were lucky to find somewhere suitable, our landlord is very supportive and we are very happy here.

Embracing their Ukrainian culture in the UK, the family has connected with other Ukrainians in the Warwickshire area, attending language lessons and events organised by local volunteers. This network has played a crucial role in helping them integrate into the community.

Reflecting on the support received, Julia expressed their gratitude: "Our whole story is about the support from local people. Without such support, we wouldn’t be where we are now. We felt well looked after in all aspects of settling here."

The family highlighted their appreciation on local authorities for smooth processes such as registering with a GP, applying for their child school placement, and ease for visa applications for relatives. Julia said: “The representatives of town council and county council involved in the process did their job really fast and we were happy to welcome our family soon after we’ve applied for their visas.”

She concluded, "I would like to thank everyone who was or still is involved in helping Ukrainians start a new life here in the UK. I understand how much effort was put into the Ukrainian scheme, and we are really grateful."

WCC portfolio holder for Children and Families, Cllr Sue Markham added: “As the world marks International Migrants Day, stories like this one from Julia’s family serve as a testament to the power of compassion, community, and support in creating a brighter future for those seeking refuge and a new beginning.

“Warwickshire is a welcoming county and we recognise how the contributions of migrants enriches our communities. I am proud that our service can offer support to newly arrived communities, providing a safe haven for families to heal and rebuild lives - a testament to our fantastic people.”

Anyone able to offer a safe home to people fleeing Ukraine can enquire about becoming a sponsor as part of the scheme. Find more information at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ukraine

Over the past year, a substantial number of families and individuals have arrived via different migration schemes to live in the county. If you would like to know more and how to help, please visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/migration-services