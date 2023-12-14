Cabinet approves allocation of remaining balance of Education Capital Programme

Further investment in Warwickshire schools!

Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet has approved the allocation of the remaining balance of its available capital for education for the year with four school projects around the county set to receive funding.

The remaining £8.55m of 2023/24’s Education Capital Programme will fund increased capacity in priority locations that have been identified as needing more school places and also boost the county’s resilience in offering places for children and young people with SEND.

Approval was also given for a further two schools to increase the offer of their Specialist Resourced Provision (SRP) to increase take in of pupils with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP).

Among the schools to receive funding or approval to increase capacity were

Warton Nethersole CofE Primary School: Extension to enable more places to meet demand of a new 200 home development in the area

St John’s Primary School in Kenilworth: Funding to double its capacity to become a two-form entry with 420 pupils. Additional resource will include an SRP to educate up to 14 primary aged children with Social, Emotional and Mental Health needs (SEMH)

Shottery St Andrew’s CofE Primary: Funding for temporary classroom to increase capacity alongside current building while options to relocate are examined.

Cubbington CofE Primary School: Allocation to increase its capacity and accommodate 24 nursery places during the day, with the new space increasing the before and after school care offer from 25 to 50.

Paddox Primary School and Water Orton Primary School: Approval for both to be able to increase capacity at on site SRPs for children with SEMH.

At Cabinet, last month, the School Sufficiency Update was approved which informs decision makers on where there is the need for greater capacity in line with developments and the expected increase in school age children. This work underpins where additional school places are allocated in line with the identified need.

Cllr Kam Kaur, portfolio holder for education, said: “Cabinet has used the remainder of the Council’s capital funding for the year in a diligent manner, informed by intelligence around where there will be increased demand and ensured that we provide places for all of Warwickshire’s children.

“Using the buildings intelligently increases the offer that schools can make, keep children with EHCPs in their communities and increase schools’ offers to their communities. It makes our resources go further and have greater benefit.”