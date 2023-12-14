Supported Lodging Host - Barnardo's

We are looking to recruit supported lodgings hosts in the Midlands region.

Who can be a supported lodgings host?

Supported lodging hosts come from all walks of life.

Single people, couples and families can all be lodgings hosts, and it doesn’t matter if they’re in full-time or part-time employment, or not employed.

Key skills, knowledge, and experience of a Supported Lodgings Host:

Please note: As part of the assessment process, the Supported Lodgings worker will be looking for the following skills, knowledge, and experience:

Education/Knowledge

• Awareness of factors impacting on and issues facing vulnerable children and young people as they move on from care (e.g. disruption to placements, poverty, limited support network).

• Awareness of children’s need to feel safe.

• Awareness of diversity issues.

• Awareness of confidentiality.

Experience

• Some experience of work with children and young people but this does not have to have been gained in a formal employment setting.

Skills/Abilities

• Able to listen to and communicate effectively with children and young peopl

• Able to record notes relating to the young person and communicate this information to relevant people.

• Able to inspire, motivate and empower Young People.

• Able to offer support.

• Able to transport Young Person (either own car or public transport)

• Able to keep Young Person safe within the home.

• Able to set boundaries and challenge appropriately.

• Ability to support Young Person to acquire independent living skills.

• Able to apply Barnardo’s safeguarding and child protection procedures.

Circumstances

• Supported Lodgings Hosts will have to abide by Barnardo’s Smoking Policy by only smoking in designated areas in the home whilst a young person is placed in your care.

Barnardo’s Basis and Values, and Equality and Diversity Code of Conduct

Actively demonstrate an understanding of Barnardo's Basis and Values and Equality and Diversity Code of Conduct:

• Respecting the unique worth of every person

• Encouraging people to fulfil their potential

• Working with hope

• Exercising responsible stewardship

For further information about supported lodgings, please visit our website.

https://www.barnardos.org.uk/what-we-do/services/barnardos-supported-lodgings-midlands

To make an initial enquiry about becoming a supported lodgings host please email or call:

Leah.pallister@barnardos.org.uk Telephone: 07516104009

Michael.spillane@barnardos.org.uk Telephone: 07548103397