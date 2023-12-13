Much loved lunchtime supervisor is retiring after an incredible 54 years!

Maxine Tabor, a dedicated Lunchtime Supervisor at St. Paul’s Church of England Primary School in Leamington Spa for 54 years is retiring on Thursday 21st December 2023.

Maxine joined the school on January 1st 1970, when she had young children herself, to help pay the household bills. Shortly after joining St. Paul’s she decided to send her own children to the school also.

Her journey at the school began at its original location in Cross Street where she recalls the children having to go through the playground and across the road to use the toilet. She tells of the children using carbolic soap to wash their hands and rough Izal toilet paper, something she says you wouldn’t want to use very often.

Over the 54 years, she has worked for five Headteachers and has served just under half a million meals!

She says although some things have changed, like the quality of education, children remain just the same but are just a little more outgoing nowadays. Reflecting on her longstanding commitment to the role, Maxine said: “All children are different but are all lovely in their own way. I’ve been doing this job for so long because I love working with children. “

Maxine continued: “St. Paul’s isn’t just a workplace for me, it is a friendly school that I love being a part of and I consider them more like a family.”

As the school says farewell to her, she intends to stay as part of the family and keep in touch.

Mr. Bown, the current Headteacher, said, ‘It has been a real privilege to get to know Max and have her work at St. Paul’s. She is loved by all the children and staff alike. Her kindness and sense of humour is something we all love about her. We are all sad that she is leaving her role as a lunchtime supervisor, but know we will still be seeing her and welcoming her back often. We all wish her a happy, and well earned, retirement’.

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education, Cllr Kam Kaur, said: Maxine’s devotion to the children and the school community has been truly amazing. We thank her sincerely for her contributions and wish her a retirement as wonderful as the positive impact she's had not only to the school, but also the generations of students who will have attended there over the last 54 years!”