Play your part in supporting Counter Terrorism winter campaign in Warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council and partners are supporting Counter Terrorism Policing’s Winter Vigilance campaign, which is encouraging everyone to stay alert and help keep each other safe.

The County Council and partners want everyone to trust their instincts and report anything that doesn’t feel right in the busy lead up to Christmas and New Year, so residents can enjoy the festivities safely.

If you see something that doesn’t feel right when you are out and about, tell staff, security or police or report it to gov.uk/ACT and share your concerns. It only takes a couple of minutes. In an emergency call 999. You won’t be wasting anyone’s time.

Stay alert to people filming security exits, entrances or CCTV or anything that doesn’t feel right.

Councillor Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety, said: “You can play a vital role. You know your surroundings better than anyone else and you know if something isn’t right, whether you’re heading out for festive fun, on your commute or at home where you live.

“Let’s keep each other safe this winter. If you see something that doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts and report it.”

Warwickshire County Council and partners are also working to prevent radicalisation in Warwickshire, and the possibility that people come to adopt violent extremism to achieve a cause. The Prevent Duty aims to provide support to individuals at risk of being groomed into extremist activities before any crimes are committed.

Councillor Andy Crump said: “Warwickshire is a relatively safe place to live when it comes to crime, but the risks of extremism exist, and these can also impact on our local people. We have produced a local action plan in Warwickshire to help safeguard our communities and individuals at risk of radicalisation.”

To find out more about The Prevent Strategy or to make a referral if you are concerned for someone, visit https://safeinwarwickshire.com/radicalisation.

If you see something that doesn’t feel right when you are out and about this winter, report it to gov.uk/ACT.