New 35-year lease agreed for Arc School, Old Arley

A school in Old Arley village has agreed a new 35-year lease which will allow it to carry out a long-term programme of investment to its specialist facilities.

Arc School Old Arley, which is part of Kedleston Group, provides vital school placements for children aged seven to sixteen with additional educational needs.

It has agreed a new long-term lease to remain at its current site with Warwickshire County Council, through its managing agent Warwickshire Property Management Ltd (WPM).

Arc School Old Arley moved to the current site in autumn 2015 and provides a nurturing environment for children with social, emotional and mental health difficulties and associated conditions.

The new lease will allow the school to pursue a programme of investment, improvements and upgrades across the site, with the certainty that they will remain at the site on Ansley Lane for at least 35 years.

Its current site was originally built as a primary school in 1912.

Kedleston Group was founded in 2006 and provides high-quality schooling and care environments for the children the traditional system does not work for. The group now includes 19 schools and homes across England.

Paul Brosnan, CEO of Kedleston Group, said: Our school plays an important role for children and their families both locally and in the wider Warwickshire community. Over the coming years, the extended lease agreed with Warwickshire County Council will allow us to continue to invest in Arc School Old Arley and to carry out a long-term programme of upgrades to the school’s specialist facilities, something which will benefit pupils now and into the future. We are extremely proud to be part of the local community and are grateful for their on-going support. During the lease extension process, we were greatly appreciative of the co-operation and understanding from the County Council and its partners, particularly Warwickshire Property Management, who were sensitive to our needs and more particularly the needs of our pupils, their families and our colleagues. We would particularly like to thank Councillor Margaret Bell at Warwickshire County Council, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health and who is also a local District Councillor, for her assistance, which was greatly appreciated.

WPM is part of Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG), which manages the lettings on hundreds of Warwickshire County Council-owned properties.

Paul Blennerhassett, Senior Asset Manager at WPM, said: We are delighted to have been able to be complete this long-term lease on behalf of Warwickshire County Council which will give Kedleston Group the security needed to proceed with its planned programme of upgrades. The lease also includes a licence for alterations which will enable the school to easily carry out works across the school site. Arc School Old Arley provides important educational provision for the county and we were pleased to work with Kedleston Group to help secure its long-term future in Warwickshire.