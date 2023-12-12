Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership displays memorial tree to remember road traffic victims

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is displaying a memorial tree at Shire Hall this festive season to remember the lives lost and injured on Warwickshire’s roads.

This is especially poignant over Christmas and the New Year and the public are invited to visit Shire Hall in Warwick to add a leaf to the tree to remember a loved one.

The tree is decorated with individual leaves that were added by friends and families to remember someone special to them on the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims (19 November), when the partnership held an all-faiths service at St Mary’s Church, Warwick to remember those whose have died or been injured on Warwickshire’s roads.

During the ceremony, families and victims gathered to personally remember a loved one, friend or relative, with representatives from the emergency services and key road safety partners joining to collectively show commitment and support for safer roads in Warwickshire.

As part of the service, attendees were invited to write a loved one’s name or a message on a leaf design by Proud Youth Warwickshire which was then be placed on a memorial tree. These leaves are being displayed on the tree in the Shire Hall reception (Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL) throughout December.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “This tree symbolises that we will never forget those individuals who have died or been injured on our roads in Warwickshire.

“Christmas is a special time of year when families and friends gather to celebrate. We know how difficult this time can be for people who have lost someone special to them and sadly nothing can bring those loved one’s back. The tree provides a place to show that we will always remember them and symbolises a hope for a better and safer future.”

For residents who are unable to attend Shire Hall and would like a name adding to a leaf, they can email email: warwickshireremembers@warwickshire.gov.uk.

The partnership has also created an online space for people to leave a tribute to someone they have lost in a collision. This can be anonymous and residents are encouraged to please do what feels right for them: https://warksroadsafety.org/warwickshireremembers/

The annual service forms a key part of the Warwickshire’s Road Safety Strategy to 2030 which sets out how together we can achieve a target of a 50% reduction in road deaths and serious injuries by 2030.

Warwickshire is now fortunate to have a permanent memorial for road traffic victims located in the commemorative woodland at Hartshill Hayes Country Park in North Warwickshire. The memorial offers a quiet place for people to visit throughout the year to pay tribute to family members, friends, or colleagues.

More information about the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is available online: https://warksroadsafety.org/