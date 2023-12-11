Early Education and Childcare Entitlements in Warwickshire

At the Spring Budget 2023, the Government announced that funded childcare will be expanded to parents of eligible children over the age of nine months. Changes will start from April 2024.

Early Education Entitlements:

At the Spring Budget 2023, the Government announced that funded childcare will be expanded to parents of eligible children over the age of nine months. Changes will start from April 2024.

The Government are introducing the expansion gradually, to make sure that providers can meet the needs of more families. The changes are set out below:

From April 2024 , working parents of two-year-olds will be able to access 15 hours of funded childcare a week

, working parents of two-year-olds will be able to access 15 hours of funded childcare a week From September 2024 , working parents of children from the age of 9 months will be able to access 15 hours of funded childcare a week

, working parents of children from the age of 9 months will be able to access 15 hours of funded childcare a week From September 2025, working parents of children from the age of 9 months up to school age will be able to access 30 hours of funded childcare a week

Further information is available from The Education Hub – Free childcare: how we are tackling the cost of childcare

Parents can access information, check their eligibility, and find out when to apply at www.childcarechoices.gov.uk

Early years providers including schools may wish to consider the possibility of expanding their childcare offer and creating more places or introducing new provision by offering places to a different age of children. This may require changes to premises, staffing, or the business model.

For further information and guidance please see our website here: https://schools.warwickshire.gov.uk/early-years-childcare-providers and in documents such as WCC Childcare and Delivery on School Sites Guidance for Governors and Head Teachers

Support is also available from the Early Years and Childcare Sustainability Officer who can be contacted at earlyyears@warwickshire.gov.uk

If you offer funded early years places, look out for further information and updates from the Early Years and Childcare Entitlements, Sufficiency and Business Team.