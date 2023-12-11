Thousands of counterfeit products seized in raid on North Warwickshire’s Furnace End Market

A raid carried out by Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards together with brand industry representatives and Warwickshire Police led to the seizure of over 3000 fake products.

Several stalls on Furnace End Market were targeted, including those selling counterfeit clothing, footwear, handbags, perfumes, cosmetics and electrical goods (phone accessories). Illegal vapes and alcohol were also taken. The total seized is estimated to have had a value of £1.5 million if they had been genuine.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said: “Not only do counterfeit products threaten the livelihoods of genuine businesses, including Warwickshire traders, but many fake goods also pose a significant health and safety threat to consumers.”

“Counterfeit cosmetics and perfumes can cause severe skin reactions; some may contain heavy metals. Fake electrical goods are unlikely to have been safety tested and may be poorly wired and pose an electrocution hazard. Products containing counterfeit lithium-ion batteries can produce extreme heat causing explosions and fires.”

“By seizing these products, we are protecting Warwickshire consumers and supporting genuine businesses.”

Sergeant Adam Skelsey from Atherstone Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Selling counterfeit goods is illegal and while it may be tempting to buy counterfeit designer goods at a fraction of the cost of the genuine thing, we all end up paying for it eventually. The money made from the production and sale of these goods often fuels other types of serious organised crime and exploitation.

“I hope this operation sends out a strong message that we will not tolerate the sale of counterfeit goods and we will work with Trading Standards to bring offenders to justice.”

Briony Bolter, Director of Brand Protection at WRi Group, who attended the action, said: ''The sale of counterfeit goods can often be seen as a victimless crime, however, the potentially dangerous items recovered today, such as fake electronic devices and cosmetics, places consumers at risk of serious harm’’.

''Product counterfeiting is a serious crime, and we are very grateful to Warwickshire Trading Standards and our partners for taking this action to protect legitimate business and safeguard consumers’’.

Fake branded jackets, sweatshirts, t-shirts, sunglasses, perfumes and other cosmetics and headphones were seized. Traders targeted ran from their stalls, leaving their goods for Officers to remove. No arrests were made on the day and investigations continue.

Those participating in the enforcement exercise included industry partners WRi Group, Back Four Brand Protection and Lighthouse Security, Warwickshire Police and Warwickshire Trading Standards.

All counterfeit goods seized are recycled in a sustainable manner, for example used in the manufacture of animal bedding.

Report the sale of counterfeit goods to Warwickshire Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.

More information about Warwickshire County Council's Trading Standards Service can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/tradingstandards