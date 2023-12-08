Speed Limit changes and speed cushions installed on Warwick Road

Plans to introduce speed cushions and reduce the speed limit on the Warwick Road in Kenilworth to 30mph have been approved by Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning.

The 30mph speed reduction on the Warwick Road will be extended by 230m southwards to start just after the cricket pitch. A total of eight speed cushions approximately 65m apart will be added to the road and associated street lighting will also be provided.

Although there were initially no plans to change the 50mph speed limit, new housing developments for Kenilworth School Sixth Form, Warwickshire Police’s Headquarters at Leek Wootton and the relocation of Kenilworth Rugby Club will see an increase in traffic use on that stretch of the road.

Construction work for the HS2 scheme and planned improvements to the Thickthorn Roundabout on the A46 mean that Warwick Road will be the only main road access into town while the work is completed. The inevitable increase in traffic will also mean that driving conditions are altered. Residents on the Pavilions development have brought to the County Council’s attention that they can feel isolated and that cars travelling at 50mph can impact on their feelings of safety.

A consultation was carried out on proposals to extend the 30mph speed limit and to install speed cushions. Over 200 responses came back in support while there were seven objections.

The street lighting which will be installed along the length of the works will be paid for through the Section 106 agreement with Bovis Homes, developers of the Pavilions housing development. The speed cushions are to be funded by Kenilworth Town Council through its Community Infrastructure Levy fund.

Cllr Rik Spencer, Warwickshire County Councillor for Kenilworth, St Johns, said:

“Residents of the Pavilions have said that the speed of the cars travelling past the junction to the development makes them feel unsafe and isolated. This work will have a really positive impact on that.”

Cllr Jan Matecki, portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: